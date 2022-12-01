HPTSPTS-12-02-22 CENTRAL BASKETBALL.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Noah Goldston drives to the basket against High Point Central’s Evan Williams during Thursday’s game at Central.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford jumped ahead early and raced to a doubleheader sweep against crosstown rival High Point Central.

The Cowboys, keyed by their defense and uptempo offense, scored the first nine points of the game and kept the Bison at arm’s length the rest of the way in winning 71-44 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Central.

