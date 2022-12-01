HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford jumped ahead early and raced to a doubleheader sweep against crosstown rival High Point Central.
The Cowboys, keyed by their defense and uptempo offense, scored the first nine points of the game and kept the Bison at arm’s length the rest of the way in winning 71-44 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Central.
In the girls game, Southwest scored the opening 24 points of the game and cruised to a 71-23 victory.
“I told my players this won’t be the same Central team we saw last week,” Cowboys coach Greg Vlazny said. “Coach Battle does a tremendous job preparing them to fight and go to war — and that’s what they did.
“We executed a handful more plays that got us up, but our defensive rotations and pressure weren’t as sharp as they were last week. Finally, in the second half of the third and in the fourth quarter, you saw our defensive efficacy go up.”
Corbin Wilson scored 18 points to lead Southwest (3-0). Cale Lloyd added 14 points, followed by Martin Giant with 11 points as the Cowboys scored on four straight possessions to lead 9-0 three minutes in.
Southwest stretched its lead to 15 heading to the second and carried a 30-15 advantage into halftime. It pushed its lead past 20 in the third, hitting 28 with a minute left in the quarter, and the Cowboys maintained a healthy lead from there.
“You’ve seen us the last decade plus — that’s our MO,” Vlazny said of his team’s early pace. “Our defensive intensity, our defensive energy truly bleeds into the offensive side of the ball.
“We shot the ball better here than historically Southwest does, but it wasn’t at the clip that it needs to be consistently. But our tempo has everything to do with our success.”
Cory Crump scored 14 points while Evan Williams added 11 to lead the Bison (0-5), who got as close as nine midway through the second after a Southwest defender tossed his shoe toward the goal and was called for a technical foul.
“We played fine,” Central coach Joel Battle said. “Defensively, we gave the effort and got after them a little bit. We weren’t perfect but we played hard. Offensively, we struggled putting the ball in the basket. I’m happy with our effort on that end, but offensively we have to be better.
“That was the key,” Battle said of Southwest’s early lead. “They got off to an early start and we didn’t. They took the lead from there and we couldn’t ever get back. And it’s hard when you’re struggling offensively to get back in it after being down 15, 20 points. We’ve got to be better from the beginning.”
GIRLS GAME
Ally Guglielmo scored 16 points to lead Southwest (2-1), followed by Sa’Mya McCullough and Aleesia Everette each with 14 points.
“We played pretty decently,” Cowgirls coach Nick Scarborough said. “Our energy was good. We did a decent job defensively early in our man-to-man.”
Southwest, forcing misses and turnovers and getting upcourt for baskets, led 24-0 before the Bison got on the board inside the final minute of the first. The Cowgirls led 39-8 at halftime and scored the final 12 points of the game for their largest margin.
“I think they see (the defense) leads into the offense for us,” Scarborough said. “That gets everything going, and they’ve taken pride in that. It’s encouraging to see.”
Briana Berry scored 12 points for Central (0-5).
The Bison host rival TW Andrews tonight. Southwest’s boys will play tonight at home against Eastern Randolph while the girls will next play Tuesday at home against RJ Reynolds.
