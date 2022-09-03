HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford kept making plays and pulling away.
The Cowboys scored on the third play from scrimmage, built a 22-point lead into halftime and raced past crosstown rival High Point Central 49-6 in nonconference football Friday night at Southwest.
“It’s good to see positivity,” Southwest coach Marlon White said. “We’ll take some things to build on. We’ll watch the film and go back and correct the things we didn’t do quite as well as we’d like. The goal is to take these next two weeks, watch the film and try to make things better for our first conference game.”
Corbin Wilson had a big night for the Cowboys (2-1) — totaling 134 yards and two touchdowns rushing, plus 98 yards and one touchdown passing. Cam McCain also had 90 yards rushing, while Elijah Godfrey had 77 yards receiving and one touchdown.
“It felt great,” said Wilson, a junior. “We were working hard all week. We were going at it, going back and forth. We’re not taking anybody for granted, so I feel really good about it. It’s an amazing feeling. And I’m hoping we keep it going forward.”
Southwest grabbed the lead when Wilson broke free around the right side of the Bison defense and raced 60 yards on the third play from scrimmage. Following a fumble, it added a short score by Lawrence Higgs — who had 58 yards and two touchdowns rushing — following a 25-yard into scoring range.
The Cowboys tacked on a 40-yard toss to Godfrey early in the second and, after the Bison scored on an interception return, on a 44-yard pass from Cale Lloyd to Joseph Horne to take a 28-6 lead into halftime. Southwest outgained Central 301-16 in total yards in the half and 480-47 for the game.
“It’s just letting the game come to me,” Wilson said. “I try not to think about it. I come before the game and get my little prayer in. I let God just take the game over for me.”
The Cowboys, who did struggle with 94 yards of penalties for the game, extended their lead in the second half on rushing scores by Wilson, Higgs and Christian Johnson.
On the other side, the Bison (0-3), despite three turnovers, had some success passing the ball. Donnell Prince had 44 yards receiving as quarterback Cory Crump completed seven passes. Plus, the long interception return for a touchdown by Carlos Withers gave Central its first score of the season.
“Since I’ve been coach, I don’t think I’ve seen us throw and complete that many passes in a game ever,” Bison coach Jacob Sheffield said. “Last year we had a great running game. This year we’ve got a decent passing game. We’ve got to be able to mesh the two and then find the end zone.
“The bright spot was that we scored a touchdown. I don’t care what side of the ball it came from — we got in the box. The touchdown is in the books and we can move on from that. It’s just continuing to come back day in and day out to get better. … I’m not upset. I just know we’ve got to work harder.”
Both teams are off next week before opening conference play. Central will host state powerhouse Dudley to start its Mid-State 3A Conference schedule, while Southwest will welcome Page to begin its Metro 4A Conference slate.
SW GUILFORD 49, HP CENTRAL 6
HPC 0 6 0 0 – 6
SWG 14 14 14 7 – 49
FIRST QUARTER
SWG – Wilson 60 run (Torres kick), 10:32
SWG – Higgs 1 run (Torres kick), 7:57
SECOND QUARTER
SWG – Godfrey 40 pass from Wilson (kick missed), 10:46
HPC – Withers 55 interception return (run failed), 7:46
SWG – Horne 44 pass from Lloyd (McCain run), 4:06
THIRD QUARTER
SWG – Wilson 28 run (kick blocked), 9:11
SWG – Higgs 10 run (Wilson run), 7:03
FOURTH QUARTER
SWG – Johnson 35 run (Torres kick), 10:48
