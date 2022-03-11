HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s baseball team continued its strong early-season play Friday.
The Cowboys took control with six runs in the first and defeated Page 14-2 in a Metro 4A game stopped after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Southwest (4-0, 2-0 Metro) pounded out 11 hits and also drew eight walks in posting its second victory over the Pirates (0-4, 0-2) this week.
Tyler Shafer went 3 for 3 with one double, scored three runs and drove in two. Joe Specht went 2 for 3 with a double, also scoring three runs and driving in two. Camden Saylor doubled and scored twice. Wyatt Stanley walked three times and scored twice. J.J. Parsons walked twice and scored on both occasions.
The Pirates pushed the Cowboys’ pitching trio of Saylor, Tanner Royals and Tye Rauber just once, taking advantage of two hits, two walks and an error on a strikeout to score two runs in the third.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Southwest head coach Reid Holmes said. “We have starters back from last year’s team. We have some good young players. We need to strive to get better each time out, whether it be a practice or a game. I’m excited about what the future holds. We’re off to a good start. But, like the old saying, you’re only good as your next game. We’ll stay humble and we’ll stay hungry. We’ll get back at it on Monday and get ready for our next game on Tuesday.”
Playing at home against Page for the second time this week because of damage at the Pirates field, the Cowboys served as the visiting team.
Saylor started on the mound and picked up the win. He gave up both Page runs on a two-run flair single in the fourth and struck out nine, the last one to the leadoff hitter in the fourth before he was lifted.
Royals pitched the rest of the fourth and all of the fifth, striking out four of the five batters he faced. Rauber struck out the side in the sixth.
“We pride ourselves on pitching and catching,” Holmes said. “We played well defensively but we weren’t perfect. If we pitch it and catch it, we’re going to be competitive and we’ll be in most games.
“Offensively, we’ve got guys up and down the order who can really swing the bat. It was a good building block for us.”
Southwest scored its six in its first by taking advantage of four walks, a couple of hits and two fielder’s choices allowed by Page starter and loser Brian O’Connell III.
Hunter Whitten drove in the first run with a groundout. A walk with the bases loaded forced in the second. Shaffer hit a two-run single, and Rauber followed with a two-run single.
In the fourth, Specht laced an RBI single and later scored on an error. Rauber’s grounder scored the first of three runs in the fifth. Specht then belted an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch.
Southwest added three in the sixth on Tanner Moore’s RBI double, a passed ball and an RBI single.
Southwest was scheduled to play Carson at Finch Field today but that game was postponed Friday because of a forecast calling for rain and cold temperatures. The Cowboys return to action Tuesday at Western Guilford.
