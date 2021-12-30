HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defended its tournament crown.
In a tight, back-and-forth game, the Cowgirls made a key seven-point spurt in the third quarter to build a lead and hung on to beat Wesleyan Christian 32-27 on Wednesday at Southwest in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic championship.
In the boys game, High Point Christian ran off 15 straight points in the third to break open a close game and fended off a late rally to beat conference foe Forsyth Country Day 62-54.
“It feels good,” Southwest girls coach Nick Scarborough said. “I feel like the girls have worked really hard to this point. They listen and try the stuff we go over every day. So I’m excited for them.”
Corynn Perkins, a 6-foot junior forward, scored eight points to lead the Cowgirls (8-1), who won their second tournament title in a row and sixth in the last 11 tournaments.
Courtney Taylor and Jocelyn Foust, a 6-foot-3 senior center, each added six points as Southwest turned a two-point deficit midway through the third into a five-point lead with two minutes left in the quarter.
The Cowgirls scored on three straight possessions — capped by a layup by Foust with 2:11 left in the third that also tagged Trojans standout Lily Pereira with her fourth foul — to lead 24-19.
They added a score early in the fourth to lead by seven.
“It was very important,” he said of breaking open a small lead. “It was huge for our mental psyche to kind of relax and not play so tight. All year long we’ve kind of had a habit of playing tense in tight moments. So, getting a little bit of breathing room allowed them to relax a little bit.”
Pereira, a 5-foot-10 junior wing, scored nine points to lead Wesleyan (10-2) in the final for the first time since falling to Southwest in 2016. Lilly McRae added eight points while Madison Tat, providing an early offensive spark, had four.
“Not good enough,” Trojans coach Daniel McRae said with a laugh, describing his team’s performance. “Defensively, we did some good stuff. We made it tough on them. We were pretty effective with some of our traps and got some turnovers.
“Lily Pereira got in foul trouble early — she picked up two real early. She’s by far our best scorer, so we were limited there on offense. They did a heckuva job switching into zone and in and out of it. Without Lily on the court, it was a struggle.”
Wesleyan, which led 17-16 at halftime, got as close as three with 4:21 left and again with 1:16 left. But Southwest hit three free throws over the final minute to fend off the Trojans — whom it’ll face again in a showcase event Jan. 8.
“We’re 10-2 for 2021 — that’s pretty good,” McRae said. “Nobody’s going to win all their games. Nobody’s going to play their best game every night. If you asked me at the beginning, ‘Would you be happy with 10-2?’ The answer probably would’ve been yes.”
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Thomas McIntosh scored 23 points to lead High Point Christian (12-3), which captured its first tournament title since 2011. Darius Kane added 13 points while Isaiah Sanders and Connor Salyer each followed with nine points.
“They’re a good team,” Cougars coach Joseph Cooper said. “We joked before the game that it stinks we’ve got to face them in the championship because we have to play again twice in the next month. I know those games will be just as competitive — they’re well-coached and a really good team.
“I was really pleased with how we responded. They went on that big run late, and we lost a little bit of composure. But we regained some poise at the end, and that was a really big step in our growth. Especially as they turned up the pressure, we were able to move the ball and continue to get what we wanted offensively.”
HPCA, which led 28-25 at halftime after leading by nine during a strong second quarter, held a one-point edge a minute into the third. But the Cougars quickly pulled away on a flurry of six scores in seven possessions.
Meanwhile the Furies (9-6), members of the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference alongside HPCA in the NCISAA, struggled with a string of five straight turnovers and a miss. Suddenly it was a 16-point game with 2:52 left.
“In the first half, we struggled a little bit getting into a rhythm,” Cooper said. “We were running our offense a little farther out than we wanted to. We started moving the ball better, getting looks we were trying to get. Yeah, that was a great run,” he said with a smile.
Forsyth, coming off solid wins against T.W. Andrews and Wesleyan Christian, cut its deficit to single digits late. The Furies, led by Draven Pilson and Q Williams with 12 points each, got within five with 1:16 left in the game.
But the Cougars, in their second straight tournament final after falling to Panther Creek in 2019, hit five free throws over the final minute to beat the Furies — whom HPCA will face again Jan. 21 at Forsyth.
“Really, last week at the Myrtle Beach tournament, we started some positive momentum,” Cooper said. “We were able to continue it playing three games this week. Now the challenge will be to continue it.”
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
GIRLS
MVP — Jocelyn Foust (Southwest Guilford); Southwest Guilford — Sa’Mya McCullough, Laila Bush; Wesleyan Christian — Lily Pereira, Lilly McRae, Madison Tat; High Point Christian — Nadiya Hairston, Angel Walker; Glenn — Alyssa Jessup, Jordan Fisher; Pinecrest — Emmie Medlin, Brittany Sparrow; High Point Central — Warner Vaughan
BOYS
MVP — Darius Kane (High Point Christian); High Point Christian — Isaiah Sanders, Thomas McIntosh; Forsyth Country Day — Brandon Morgan, Q Williams, Iverson King; Wesleyan Christian — Luke Grace, Trenton Jackson; High Point Central — Tre Hill, Jayden Griffin; TW Andrews — DJ Jackson, Corey Pate Jr.; Southwest Guilford — Henry Giant
