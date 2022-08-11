HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford used big plays in producing two scores and battled North Davidson to a draw in the only varsity game on the second night of the Triad Kickoff Classic at Truist Point.
Corbin Wilson figured in both scores. He caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cale Lloyd after Lawrence Higgs ran 34 yards to the Black Knights 26 on the Cowboys first possession and opened the second quarter with a 70-yard touchdown run.
“I think we did well,” first-year Southwest coach Marlon Whie said. “We executed some fundamentals we’ve been working on. Guys stayed disciplined, stayed in position. We had a couple of drives but didn’t close a couple of drives like we wanted to. I think we can fix those things this week.”
White decided to go with Lloyd at quarterback for most of the game. Wilson is also being considered for the position.
“We wanted to give him some live reps,” White said. “We know what (Wilson) can do. Lloyd did pretty well. If we didn’t get him in the fire, he’s not going to know what’s going on. So we wanted to see him in action.”
North Davidson scored once in each quarter, using its running game to set up touchdown passes of 9 and 40 yards.
After the second North score, the Cowboys squandered a scoring opportunity after Lloyd threw a 49-yard completion to the Black Knight 13.
The Cowboys did come up with an interception later after North Davidson picked off one of Lloyd’s passes at the Black Knight 39.
“We didn’t play Cowboy defense tonight,” White said. “I know we will get better. We had a good scrimmage yesterday, but tonight some things were out of place.”
In the night’s other contest, North Davidson’s junior varsity defeated Southwest, 18-6.
ANDREWS VS. HP CHRISTIAN
The Red Raiders and the Cougars both moved the ball with their rushing attacks, but Andrews had two scores to one on the strength of two big plays — a long run and an interception return.
All the scoring was in the second quarter.
Red Raider quarterback T.J. Ratley faked his way into the clear and scored on a 80-yard run, and Antonio Perry picked off a HPCA pass in Cougar territory and returned it about 20 yards for a score.
“We’ve still have a young team,” Red Raider coach Mitchell Jenkins said. “We’re explosive at quarterback. The defense played well in spurts. We still have work to do.
“They moved the ball, but we moved the ball, too. We have to get our young guys in the proper position.. They need to get some reps in practice so they can learn what’s going on.”
MISTAKES COSTLY
HPCA gained ground primarily on the running of Garrett Weldner and running back Ethan Devore.
Mistakes proved costly, however. In addition to the pick-six, the Cougars lost a fumble inside the Red Raider 30 and squandered another opportunity inside the Andrews 5 at the end of the first period when coach Ryan Rocha tried to call time out and didn’t have one.
The Cougars scored in the closing second of the second quarter when tight end and captain Mack Johnson hauled in a back shoulder fade in the back corner of the end zone.
“We’re excited and I think we lost a lot of our juice before the game,” Rocha said. “We ran the ball well. We made bonehead mistakes. Two turnovers and we tried to call timeout with no times out. We should have scored before the half. We score that one and we feel good about ourselves.”
FIELD LAYOUT
How do you fit a football field into a baseball stadium? In the case of Truist Point, the layout for the football field was similar to the one used for soccer as it goes from an endline in foul territory near the third-base stands to an endline near the wall in right center field. The pieces for the pitcher’s mound were removed and replaced with green turf.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Action shifts to Siemon Stadium tonight for five scrimmages. The matchups include Ledford vs. Randleman and East Davidson vs. Andrews at 6; Oak Grove vs. Thomasville and High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness at 7; and Wheatmore vs. High Point Central at 8 p.m.
