HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s girls and High Point Christian’s boys made enough key second-half plays to earn tournament titles.
The Cowgirls built a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter and held on to beat Wesleyan Christian 32-27 in the girls game, while the Cougars went on a 15-0 run in the third to lead big and fended off Forsyth Country Day 62-54 in the boys game Wednesday in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest.
Corynn Perkins scored eight points to lead Southwest (8-1), which used a seven-point spurt in the third to lead by five heading to the fourth and stretched it to seven a minute into the final quarter.
Courtney Taylor and Jocelyn Foust, who was named the tournament MVP, each added six points.
Lily Pereira scored nine points to lead the Trojans (10-2), who pulled within three twice during the final 4 1/2 minutes but couldn’t quite pull closer. Lilly McRae added eight points while Madison Tat chipped in four.
In the boys game, Thomas McIntosh scored 23 points to lead HPCA (12-3), which quickly turned a one-lead early in the third into a 16-point lead with three minutes left in the quarter. Darius Kane, the tournament MVP, added 13 points.
Isaiah Sanders and Connor Salyer each contributed nine points as the Cougars fended off the Furies’ rally within five with 1:16 left in the game. But HPCA got just enough free throws and stops the rest of the way to seal it.
In other action at the Sheetz Classic:
WESLEYAN, HP CENTRAL
Wesleyan Christian rolled past High Point Central 61-46 in the third-place boys game. Luke Grace scored 15 points to lead the Trojans (8-8), who led by double digits 3 1/2 minutes into the game and carried a 37-22 lead into halftime. Trenton Jackson added 14 points. Tre Hill scored 28 points to lead the Bison (3-8), who kept their deficit in the low teens for much of the game and got as close as 10 in each of the third and fourth quarters. Owen Innocent and Jayden Griffin each added five points.
HP CHRISTIAN, GLENN
High Point Christian cruised past Glenn 68-26 to take third place in the girls bracket. Up 14-9 late in the first quarter,the Cougars scored 26 of the next 28 points to lead 40-11 in the third quarter. The margin was 35 entering the third quarter and it went over 40 and triggered a running clock for the last three minutes. Lydia Couillard and Tyla Whitehead scored 10 each for HPCA (8-9), and Maci Burkhart and Caroline Smith had eight apiece.
Alyssa Jessup scored 12 to lead Glenn (5-6), which started the game with seven players and played the last four minutes with four after two fouled out and another was sidelined by injury.
T.W. ANDREWS BOYS, SW GUILFORD
T.W. Andrews rallied past Southwest Guilford 60-54 in the fifth-place boys game. DJ Jackson scored 23 points to lead the Red Raiders (7-2), who outscored the Cowboys 33-27 in the second half after trailing 38-27 at halftime. Corey Pate Jr. added 16 points.Henry Giant scored 12 points to lead Southwest (3-5), followed by Troy Scarborough and Noah Goldston with nine each.
HP CENTRAL GIRLS, PINECREST
Pinecrest defeated High Point Central 67-26 in the fifth-place girls game Wednesday. Emmie Modlin scored 20 points to lead the Patriots (5-4). Ava Vaughan scored eight points to lead the Bison (1-9).
S. GUILFORD, W. BRUNSWICK
Southern Guilford’s boys broke open a close game in the third quarter and defeated West Brunswick 56-47 for seventh place. Up three, the Storm (9-4) went on a 17-3 run in the third quarter to lead 46-29. The surge started with eight straight points highlighted by Jamias Ferere driving for two layups and a dunk on three straight fastbreaks. Ferere led the Storm with 10 points, and Khalil Milner and Jacqaire Love added 12 each. Kevin Daniels topped West Brunswick (5-6) with 11 points.
S.GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE
Southern Guilford steadily increased its lead and beat Cornerstone Charter 47-25 in the girls seventh-place game in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Southwest Guilford. Aaliyah Griffin topped Southern (1-10) with 16 points. Grace Shoemaker led Cornerstone (0-9) with 18.
