HIGH POINT — A steady, balanced offense and a stout defense boosted Southwest Guilford past crosstown rival High Point Central.
The Cowboys scored one offensive touchdown in each quarter, hunkered down when they needed to on defense and closed out a 34-0 win in nonconference football Friday night at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
“We played well,” Southwest coach Marlon White said. “We had some mistakes we made last week that we had to clean up. We still made some mistakes tonight, but overall the boys played well and it was a good win.”
Cory Crump completed 7 of 10 passes for 91 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cowboys (2-1), who outgained Central 270-103 in total yards for the game.
Corbin Wilson made six catches for 85 yards and one touchdown, plus added 37 yards rushing. Cam McCain had seven carries for 40 yards and Darius Hairston had six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Sawyer Clark added a rushing touchdown, while Christian Johnson had a receiving touchdown and a defensive touchdown. Cale Lloyd also had a passing touchdown as Southwest scored on four of its six offensive possessions.
“I thought we played well,” Wilson said. “We had a slow start in the beginning of the game. But in the second half, I thought everybody turned it up a notch and was ready to go from there.”
The Cowboys, who’ve outscored their opponents 53-0 the last two weeks, scored on a pair of clock-eating, ground-covering drives to lead 14-0 at halftime. McCain’s 7-yard run capped a 13-play, 73-yard yard drive in the first, and Johnson’s 5-yard catch finished off an eight-play 84-yard drive in the second.
A fumble late in the third — one of two Bison turnovers — set up a 15-yard run by Hairston off a direct snap. And, following a defensive stop midway through the fourth, Southwest hit Wilson with a lob on the right side of the end zone. Johnson’s interception return for a touchdown capped the Cowboys’ scoring.
“Our passing game,” Wilson said of what came together in the second half. “Cory Crump and Cale Lloyd, they were able to find me and all the other receivers on the field. It helped us open up the run game better. And once we did that we took over.”
Central (0-3) did a decent job moving the ball on the ground, gaining over a hundred yards, but struggled through the air — not completing a pass. Davon Clark carried 13 times for 53 yards while Zion McCoy ran eight times for 34 yards for the Bison, who had three drives cross midfield but just couldn’t score.
“I thought our guys gave every bit of effort they had tonight,” said Central coach Chuck Doak, a former Southwest coach. “They supported each other, they played hard, they worked hard — I thought they did everything they could possibly do tonight.
“We’re digging out of a three-year hole, and you don’t fix that overnight. You’re not going to fix that in a season, and I’m aware of that. But I see how much effort these guys put in every day. And what the scoreboard doesn’t show is how much these guys have changed and how much love for the game they’ve shown.
“Not only are they working hard on the field, but in the school and in the classes. They’re doing all the right things. And they’re just not finding the reward for it.”
Both teams will be off next week before starting conference play on the road Sept. 15. The Cowboys will face Page while the Bison will take on state powerhouse Dudley.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD 34, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 0
SWG – McCain 7 run (run failed), 4:26
SWG – C. Johnson 5 pass from Crump (Hairston run), :25.0
SWG – Hairston 15 run (Carl from Crump), :45.6
SWG – Wilson 12 pass from Lloyd (run failed), 7:27
SWG – C. Johnson 37 interception return (run failed), 6:19
