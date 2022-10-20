HPTSPTS-10-21-22 SOCCER.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Michael Romero lunges at the ball to maintain control as Western Guilford’s Abiisai Carmona moves in on defense during Thursday’s game at Southwest.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s boys soccer team hit what proved to be a winning trifecta early in the second half Thursday and turned back visiting Metro 4A foe Western Guilford 7-5 on Senior Night.

The Cowboys hit the winning combination with three goals in the first five minutes after a 3-3 tie at halftime

Trending Videos