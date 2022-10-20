HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s boys soccer team hit what proved to be a winning trifecta early in the second half Thursday and turned back visiting Metro 4A foe Western Guilford 7-5 on Senior Night.
The Cowboys hit the winning combination with three goals in the first five minutes after a 3-3 tie at halftime
Kendall Ingram began the run, taking a pass and scoring from the middle of the box in the 41st minute. Two minutes later, senior captain Ryan Salerno fired in a shot from about 15 yards out and two minutes after, Grant Prevatt took a pass from the top of the box and scored what proved to be the game winner in the 45th minute.
The Hornets, however, made it interesting in the middle of the period. Samuel Carmona dribbled past Southwest keeper David Merced and scored in the 62nd minute, and Carmona drilled a penalty kick in the 61st minute that cut the margin to one
Salerno provided the capper with just over 15 minutes left, dribbling past Western’s keeper and knocking a shot into an empty net.
Southwest opened a 3-1 lead in the first half before Western rallied. Abisal Carmona put the Hornets on the board first when he booted a a high shot that sailed just under the crossbar in the fifth minute.
Southwest then scored three straight, the first two by Salerno and the third by Joey Hurley. Abisal Carmona scored in the 30th and 32nd minutes for a hat trick and the 3-3 tie that held into the second half.
