HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell behind from the very start and never got within reach of Southeast Guilford.
The Falcons scored the first 21 points of the game — including a touchdown off the opening kickoff — and beat the Cowboys 28-7 in Metro 4A Conference football on a rainy Friday night at Southwest.
The game started an hour early due to the threat of rain.
“I don’t think we played very well at all,” Southwest coach Chuck Doak said. “Early on, I thought we were kind of complacent. It looked like we were still waiting for 7:30 to show up.
“We didn’t do what we practiced all week. We looked confused. And our game plan was still solid when we came in. But for whatever reason we just didn’t execute it.”
Jordan Farmer ran the opening kickoff back 76 yards and Elijah Davis ran 30 times for 172 yards to highlight the Falcons (4-3 overall, 1-2 conference), who outgained the Cowboys 312-123 in total yards for the game.
Southeast added a short-yardage touchdown by Alex McCalop on its second drive of the game. Another short-yardage by McCalop in the third quarter gave the Falcons — who totaled 187 yards on the ground — a comfortable 21-0 lead.
“It really wasn’t the running game as much as it was the couple of passing plays that gave them first downs on third and long, fourth down — things like that,” Doak said.
“They kept drives going. (Farmer) made some outstanding catches.
“The young man’s a good football player — he does a great job. But also that’s where we’d kind of sleep in space. We saw it, we knew what was happening, but we just didn’t make a play on the ball.”
Meanwhile, Southwest, which was led by Joey McGinnis IV with 57 passing yards, plus Johann Jones and Lawrence Higgs with 27 rushing yards each, struggled to get anything going — totaling only two first downs during the first half.
The Cowboys (3-4, 1-3) did have a glimmer of hope in the third — recovering a fumble near midfield and still down only 14-0. But they went three-and-out, punted, and Southeast quickly turned the ensuing drive into its third score.
Southwest scored early in the fourth when McGinnis found Kenan Hayes across the middle for a 31-yard touchdown to pull within 21-7. But the Falcons answered with a seven-minute drive that essentially sealed the outcome.
And now the Cowboys look to regroup. They will host reigning state champion Grimsley on Friday before hosting rival Ragsdale on Oct. 22. Southwest will wrap up the regular season Oct. 29 at Northwest Guilford.
“I think we’ve got to do some really deep soul-searching,” Doak said. “I think we’ve got to identify who we are and come to terms with it. We have some talented young men on this team, and they’ve got to start believing in each other.
“As much as they believe in themselves, they have to start believing in each other. If they don’t start playing for each other, then we’re going to be in trouble.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
