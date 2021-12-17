HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford dug itself an early hole it couldn’t get out of.
The Cowboys fell behind double digits in the first half, tried to pull within reach but faltered 66-51 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday night at Southwest.
In the girls game, Southwest struggled against the Nighthawks’ relentless pressure in falling 58-26.
“We were inconsistent,” Cowboys coach Greg Vlazny said. “Coach (Kent Phillips) is doing a great job over there at Northern. They do a phenomenal job of getting them ready and prepped for us.
“So, we didn’t execute the specific game plan that we wanted. We knew exactly what they were going to come do. But we made the exact mistakes we told them not to.”
Noah Goldston scored 15 points to lead Southwest (3-3 overall, 1-2 conference), which alternated wins and losses through its opening six games. Corbin Wilson added 10 points, followed by Kenny Miller with seven points.
The teams were tied when the Cowboys hit their opening shot of the second quarter. But Northern (6-3, 2-1) answered with five straight, stretched its lead to seven with five minutes left and pushed it to 11 with three minutes remaining.
The Nighthawks took a 32-22 lead into halftime.
Northern’s lead hovered around 10 throughout the third. Southwest twice pulled within eight with six minutes left. But the Nighthawks forced a handful of empty possessions and extended their advantage to 18 inside the final minute.
“As bad as we played in the first quarter,” Vlazny said, “it’s still a ballgame at halftime, it’s still a ballgame at the end of the third quarter, and, in my opinion, it’s still a ballgame midway through the fourth.
“Every time we start getting a little bit of traction, we fall into the same kind of quicksand and make the same type of mental mistakes. … We still have over half the season left and we’ve only played three conference games.
“So, let’s learn from these mental errors. Don’t panic when the trap happens. Hit the man we’ve designated to hit, make the cut we’ve worked on and we’ll be fine. But if we keep making the same mistakes, then what are we doing?”
GIRLS GAME
Aja Hairston and Jocelyn Foust each scored seven points to lead Southwest (5-1, 2-1), which trailed by 10 inside the final minute of the first quarter and trailed by 18 midway through the second before going into halftime down 33-14.
“I didn’t think we played very well at all,” Cowgirls coach Nick Scarborough said. “I think a lot of that had to do with Northern. They came out and just competed harder, executed much better than we did.
“I think we started slow, and I don’t think we executed well and finished well. I don’t think we played very good basketball.”
Northern (8-0, 2-0) – which won 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018 and are currently ranked No. 7 in the state overall and No. 3 among state 3A teams – led by 22 in the third and 34 in the fourth.
“I feel like we got sped up,” Scarborough said. “And that took us out of what we were trying to do. They did a great job speeding us up. And they were also able at times to slow us down by sagging things in the paint.
“So, we just had a difficult time reading what they were doing and sticking to our game plan. … I think it’s consistency. We do things well in spurts, but we have to find a way to do it for 32 minutes consistently.”
Southwest will next play in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic starting Monday, Dec. 27, at Southwest.
