THOMASVILLE – Southwest Guilford started well, but then it all fell apart.
The Cowboys twice built leads during the opening innings but allowed five straight runs in the middle innings and fell 7-4 against Carson in the Crescent Ford/HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday at Finch Field.
“I thought it was a good week for us,” Southwest coach Reid Holmes said. “We had two big conference wins. But it was a disappointing end to the week. I did not think we competed.
“We didn’t meet our expectations in regards to competitive spirit and doing the things that we preach year-round. We’re disappointed today. Congratulations to those guys – they deserved to win and we earned what we got.”
JJ Parsons had two hits, including a double, for the Cowboys (10-3). Wyatt Stanley, Tanner Moore and Hunter Whitten each had a double and an RBI, while Joe Specht added a double and Camden Saylor had an RBI.
Southwest led 2-1 in the first and 3-2 in the third. But the Cougars (7-5) scored four runs in an eight-batter fourth inning and manufactured a run in the fifth to suddenly take control of a tight, back-and-forth game early.
“We hang our hat so much on pitching and defense,” Holmes said. “We didn’t throw the ball well on the mound. We’ve got to be able to do that better. And offensively – I just don’t think we played as well as we had this week.
“No excuses on our end. Again, credit to Carson – they came out with some hunger. I know they had two conference losses this week and we had two conference wins. So, they came hungry and we didn’t match their intensity.”
Specht took the loss in relief of Saylor for the Cowboys. Michael Beasley got the win in relief for Carson, which was highlighted by a two-hit performance by Emory Taylor and a two-run home run by Jordan King.
Southwest returns to Metro 4A Conference play Tuesday at home against Grimsley before visiting the Whirlies on Friday.
“We’re going to try to get back on track Monday,” Holmes said. “What’s the old saying? You’re only as good as your last game. So, we’re disappointed with how we played today. We’ve got an opportunity to respond next week.”
