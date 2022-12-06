HPTSPTS-12-07-22 SOUTHWEST BASKETBALL.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Aleesia Everette goes up for a basket as Reynolds’ Elliot Jessup reaches to defend during Tuesday’s game at Southwest.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford used pressure defense in taking charge early and downed R.J. Reynolds 70-46 in boys nonconferenece basketball Tuesday in Coggins Gym.

Down 9-4, the Cowboys (5-0) scored 16 straight points and 21 of the next 23, building a 25-11 advantage. The Demons never got closer than 10 and trailed by 20 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

