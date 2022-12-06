HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford used pressure defense in taking charge early and downed R.J. Reynolds 70-46 in boys nonconferenece basketball Tuesday in Coggins Gym.
Down 9-4, the Cowboys (5-0) scored 16 straight points and 21 of the next 23, building a 25-11 advantage. The Demons never got closer than 10 and trailed by 20 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.
In the girls game, Reynolds held off a late Southwest rally and won 46-43.
BOYS
Noah Goldston led Southwest with 17, Corbin Wilson had 12, Martin Giant 11 and Jaeden Watkins eight.
Goldston started the early run by hitting a 3. Wilson hit a hook shot and Giant turned a Demon turnover into a dunk. Wilson and Goldston drove for layups off turnovers and the Cowboys led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Christian Bennett opened the second with a layup off a turnover and Christian Johnson completed the run of 16 straight points with a layup and free throw.
Jaylin Murry, Seth Reed and Wyatt Mowry scored 13 each for Reynolds (2-3).
GIRLS
Trailing 39-32 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, Southwest (2-2) went on an 8-3 run and climbed back into contention.
Laila Bush hit a layup and free throw that made it 41-36 and Sa’Mya McCullough’s bucket cut the lead to 41-38. After a Demon free throw, Alessia Everette made two free throws that cut the margin to two at 42-40.
The Cowgirls got that close again at 45-43 when Ally Guglielmo hit a layup for the last of her 18 points. Southwest forced a turnover on a held ball but turned the ball over with a chance to tie.
Destiny Thompson hit a free throw with 8.3 seconds, making the margin three.
Southwest called time out with 3.8 seconds back. Guglielmo inbounded the ball and was supposed to get the ball back for a 3-point attempt. When the play broke down, Bush launched a -point attempt from the corner that was off the mark.
Southwest jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter but quit forcing Reynolds into an uptempo game. The Demons (6-0) took advantage and led 18-16 at the half.
