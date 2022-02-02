HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford started hot, but it wasn’t enough to carry it the rest of the way.
The Cowboys scored 16 of the game’s first 17 points but trailed by double digits in the second half in falling 85-76 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Southwest’s Coggins Gymnasium.
In the girls game, Southwest — keyed by its defense — rolled past Page 53-27.
“We played well at the start, but it almost worked to our disadvantage,” Cowboys coach Greg Vlazny said. “It’s like: Can you play any harder? Can you execute any better? We couldn’t sustain it.
“We stopped making the right read. We made every correct read to start the game. But then instead of hitting the open man, we were trying to throw it into too tight of a window or to the wrong man. We weren’t making the same smart decisions.”
Corbin Wilson scored 23 points to lead Southwest (8-9 overall, 4-6 conference), which came in tied for fifth in the eight-team league. Amarya Huggins added 18 points, followed by Noah Goldston with 12 and Troy Scarborough with 11.
The Cowboys scored the game’s first 11 points over the opening three minutes before the Pirates got on the board and extended their advantage to 16-1 with 4:27 left in the first.
But Page got back within five to close the quarter, tied it midway through the second and was within 39-36 at halftime. The Pirates trailed by three when they went on a 20-4 run to lead by 13 with 1:37 left in the third.
Southwest got within four with 4:48 left in the fourth, but Page (8-9, 6-4) — which was led by Josh Scovens with 35 points — quickly rebuilt its double-digit lead and led by 15 with 1:25 left.
“That’ll be the message — you gave it for eight (minutes), but clearly we need more,” Vlazny said. “We’re trying to build on this three-game win streak where we’re starting to build some momentum.
“I knew obviously this was going to be a challenge. The first matchup we lost by seven, missed 11 free throws and were in foul trouble — a lot like tonight. The best part is that everything we’ve struggled with is something we can control.”
GIRLS GAME
Courtney Taylor scored 12 points to lead Southwest (15-1, 9-1), which is in second place in the conference — just behind Northern Guilford, which it will face Wednesday at Northern. Jocelyn Foust added 11 points.
“We played pretty well,” Cowgirls coach Nick Scarborough said. “I liked the energy we started out with. I thought we could’ve been a little better defensively early, but once we went zone that was the turning point for everything.
“The defense definitely sparked us. We were able to force a few tough shots, got a few long rebounds and a few runouts, and also a few deflections and turnovers. Everything we do feeds off our defense.”
Southwest scored 14 straight points late in the first and into the second to lead 18-4 with 4:50 left in the half. It carried a 27-8 lead into halftime and raced to a 30-point advantage heading to the fourth.
The Cowgirls, who played a number of reserves late, pushed their lead to 32 in the final quarter.
“I felt like we played good team ball,” Taylor said. “This is the best shooting game I’ve had, personally. But I felt like we all played well all throughout the court. We could do a little better with turnovers and free throws, but we all did pretty well.
“We are a very good defensive team, which, I think, is the best part of us. So, when we play really good defense we always end up getting steals or rebounds, which helps us get down the court. We’re a fast team, so we push it down the court and get layups.”
Candice Williams scored nine points to lead Page (8-9, 5-5).
Southwest will next play Friday at Grimsley before hosting rival Ragsdale on Tuesday.
PAGE BOYS 85, SW GUILFORD 76
PAGE 13 23 28 21 - 85
SWG 18 21 15 22 - 76
PAGE
Josh Scovens 35, Jerron Blackwell 20, Tyler McIntyre 15, Deloatch 5, Hill 5, Maberson 2, McGowan 2, Weaver 1
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Corbin Wilson 23, Amarya Huggins 18, Noah Goldston 12, Troy Scarborough 11, Harrison 4, Miller 3, Giant 3, Bennett 2
SW GUILFORD GIRLS 53, PAGE 27
PAGE 4 4 8 11 - 27
SWG 12 15 19 7 - 53
PAGE
Candice Williams 9, McMillian 4, Sloyan 4, Roy 3, Leggett 3, Schmedes 2, Bellamy 2
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Courtney Taylor 12, Jocelyn Foust 11, Hairston 8, Perkins 8, Guglielmo 7, McCullough 5, Bush 2
