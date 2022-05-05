HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rode a wave all the way to the conference tournament title.
The second-seeded Cowboys quickly led big at the plate, were sharp on the mound and in the field and raced to a 12-0 victory in five innings against fourth-seeded Ragsdale in the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at Southwest.
“We certainly didn’t play perfectly, but the last two nights we played about as well as we have all year,” Southwest coach Reid Holmes said. “Last night was a really good ballgame for us, and I think it gave us a little momentum that carried over into this evening. And there’s no better time to be playing your best baseball.”
Wyatt Stanley went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while Tanner Moore was also 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Cowboys (19-8), coming off a 9-2 win against third-seeded Northern Guilford on Wednesday.
Tyler Shafer added two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Hunter Whitten went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. Ben Gowdy chipped in a hit and an RBI, while Camden Saylor had two RBIs for Southwest.
“It felt really good — especially because it was Ragsdale,” Moore, a senior first baseman, said with a smile. “Beating our crosstown rival’s always a good win. And they also got us once during the regular season — which hurt us. So, we really had to turn it around, and we just came out early and put it on them today.”
The Cowboys — getting at least the first two batters on base in each of the opening three innings — quickly pulled ahead. They scored five in the first, keyed by run-scoring hits by Moore, Whitten, Gowdy and a groundout by Saylor.
Southwest tacked on three in the second on hits by Shafer — who doubled — and Moore, followed by a sacrifice fly by Whitten. It added four more in the third on a double by Stanley, a groundout by Whitten and a sacrifice fly by Saylor.
“We had a talk Friday after a big loss (against Northwest Guilford),” Moore said. “We all just had to come together as a team to get it done. We pieced together these last three games — especially today, putting up 12 runs in three innings. That was pretty good to get there, especially going into next week.”
Tanner Royals finished off the win via the mercy rule in the fifth. He struck out five while scattering three hits and two walks. Cole Moebius took the loss in less than an inning for the Tigers, whose relievers didn’t have much better luck.
Owen Robinson, Moebius and Seth Heineman each had a hit for Ragsdale (14-10), which split with Southwest during the regular season and toppled top-seeded Northwest Guilford in the semifinals Wednesday.
“I think it’s a combination of a couple things,” Tigers coach Donnie Maness said. “Probably the fact that Southwest has a really good team, and they look like they’re swinging the bat well right now.
“The fact that we had a really emotional win last night could have something to do with it. And just youth. Some days our guys are really good, and some days they’re just young. I think it’s just a combination of all those things.”
Southwest, earning one of the conference’s two automatic berths, will advance to the NCHSAA playoffs — which will be bracketed Monday and begin play Tuesday. Ragsdale would be a wild-card berth.
Ragsdale would be a wild-card berth, but it feels positive about its prospects, Maness said.
“Heck, it’s baseball, man,” he said. “If we get a start on the mound from one of our guys who’s been really good for us this year, then anything can happen anywhere in this state.
“That’s what it is – you see upsets and things happening all the time. I don’t think it’ll be long before this group is the one people are trying to upset. But right now we’re going to try to go in and beat someone we’re not supposed to.”
Meanwhile, Southwest looks to continue its confident play.
“We kind of got punched in the mouth last Friday,” Holmes said. “We beat Northwest on Tuesday, and we went over there Friday and weren’t successful. So, I’m proud of the guys because we certainly responded this week in the right way. And that, in my opinion, is to just play better. We certainly did that this week.”
SW GUILFORD 12, RAGSDALE 0 (5 INNS.)
RHS 000 00 — 0 3 0
SWG 534 0X — 12 10 1
WP — Royals (5IP, 5K, 2BB, 3H, 0R, WP, HBP); LP — Moebius (2/3IP, 1K, 2BB, 3H, 5R, HBP)
Leading hitters — RHS: Heineman (1-1), Moebius (1-2), Robinson (1-3); SWG: Stanley (2-2, 2B, 2RBI), Moore (2-2, 3RBI), Shafer (2-3, 2B, RBI), Whitten (1-1 3RBI, SF), Gowdy (1-3, RBI), Saylor (0-2, 2RBI, SF)
