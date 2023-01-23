WINSTON-SALEM — Area track and field athletes totaled 38 top-five finishes — including seven victories — to highlight Monday’s Guilford County Championships at JDL Fast Track.
Dudley captured both team totals — finishing with 77 points to edge second-place Western Guilford (74) atop the boys scores and totaling 123 points, well ahead of second-place Grimsley (66).
Southern Guilford’s boys were third with 69.33 points. TW Andrews (52.33) was sixth, Wesleyan Christian (23) was ninth and Southwest Guilford (21) was 10th to highlight area teams in the 18-team field. Southwest’s girls were fourth with 46 points, while Southern (38) was ninth in the 16-team field.
Winning events were: Andrews’ Correy McManus (boys 55, 6:43); Southwest’s Christian Parker (boys 300, 34.97) and Aniya Harris (girls long jump, 16-05.50); Southern’s Tianna Spinks (girls 300, 39.79); Wesleyan’s Jones Barber (boys 1600, 4:38.04) and Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling (boys 3200, 10:08.42), as well as Andrews’ boys 4x200 relay (1:32.73).
Additionally, posting top-five finishes were:
High Point Central’s Lindsey Shaw (fifth — girls 500, 1:28.42) and Dakota Brown (fifth — boys shot put, 39-05.00); High Point Christian’s Zoie Hembree (second — girls pole vault, 9-00.00) and Grayson Hepner (third — girls pole vault, 9-00.00)
Ragsdale’s Kyle Leuangpaseuth (second — boys pole vault, 8-06.00)
Southern’s Spinks (second — girls 55, 7.21), Nick Blackston (fourth — boys 55 hurdles, 8.21; third — boys 300, 36.15; fifth — boys triple jump, 41-02.50), Elizabeth Deen (second — girls 55 hurdles, 8.69; second — girls long jump, 16-04.00), Jayden Diggs (fourth — boys 300, 36.34; third — boys high jump, 5-10.00), Isaac Oppong (fifth — boys 500, 1:10.12), Nicholas Epps (fourth — boys 1000, 2:52.61; second — boys 1600, 4:38.05; second — boys 3200, 10:14.43) and Janyia Brown (fifth — girls shot put, 30-04.00), plus the boys 4x200 (second — 1:33.03) and boys 4x400 (fourth — 3:39.57) relays
Southwest’s Harris (fourth — girls 55, 7.38), Irabona Christine (fourth — girls pole vault, 6-00.00), Jakari Squires (second — boys shot put, 43-02.00) and Sady Moody (second — girls shot put, 33-07.75), as well as the girls 4x200 (second — 1:50.36) and girls 4x800 (fifth — 11:39.98) relays
Andrews’ Ja’Neil Harris (fifth — boys 55, 6.62; second — boys 300, 36.10), John Shearin (third — boys 55 hurdles, 8.13) and Ta’Shaun Smith (fifth — boys high jump, 5-10.00) Wesleyan’s Donovan Calhoun (second — boys 55, 6.46).
The NCHSAA indoor championships will be Feb. 10-11 at JDL Fast Track.
