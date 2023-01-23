HPTSPTS TRACK 01-24-23.jpg

TW Andrews’ Correy McManus, right center, edges Wesleyan Christian’s Donovan Calhoun (5) and teammate Ja’Neil Harris (6) to win the boys 55 dash during Monday’s Guilford County Championships at JDL Fast Track.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WINSTON-SALEM — Area track and field athletes totaled 38 top-five finishes — including seven victories — to highlight Monday’s Guilford County Championships at JDL Fast Track.

Dudley captured both team totals — finishing with 77 points to edge second-place Western Guilford (74) atop the boys scores and totaling 123 points, well ahead of second-place Grimsley (66).

Trending Videos