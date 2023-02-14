GUILFORD COUNTY — Southern Guilford played well enough to get the win and move on.
The top-seeded Storm slowly and steadily built a double-digit lead in the first half, then opened things up in the second to beat eighth-seeded High Point Central 52-28 on Tuesday at Southern in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament.
“I always feel like there’s room for improvement,” Southern coach Wil Perry said. “It’s a constant battle every single day. When you’re doing things well, you always want to do things better. We’re always playing against the best version of ourselves. I’m always telling the kids we have to be a little better tomorrow.
“Today’s an example of us just fighting against ourselves. High Point Central’s struggling a little bit, but they’re well-coached and they play hard. They came in here with a pretty decent strategy, but we made enough plays to open up a 25-point lead at one point.”
Jamias Ferere scored 13 points to lead the Storm (21-4), who will host either fourth-seeded Northeast Guilford or fifth-seeded Atkins in the semifinals Thursday.
Jyi Dawkins added nine points while Daeshaun Ross, Jucqarie Love and Nick Blackston each followed with six points.
“We definitely could start better, clean stuff up,” said Ferere, a junior guard. “It’s win or go home right now. So, we want to tighten some stuff up. But we still got the win, so there’s nothing to complain about, really.”
Southern started well — scoring on its first three possessions, including an alley-oop dunk by Love on the first play of the game. But both teams were cool offensively throughout the first half. The Storm had solid spurts in the second quarter to pull away — scoring 11 of the quarter’s 12 points — and led 22-5 at halftime.
In the second half, however, Southern played more to form. It shot 48% from the field — including 57% in the second half as the tempo picked up. The Storm, who forced 16 turnovers while committing 10 of their own, pushed their lead to 19 in the third and got it to 26 with just over two minutes left in the game.
“It’s just getting back to playing our brand of basketball that got us here — that’s all it is,” Ferere said.
Zak Price scored eight points for the Bison (2-23), who shot 24% for the game. Central was a thorn in Southern’s side at times defensively in the first half. It just couldn’t match the Storm’s scoring, particularly as the pace of the game picked up. But it’s part of the growing experience of this group heading into next season.
“We played hard, just like we’ve done all season,” Bison coach Joel Battle said. “We tried to give them a different look — and it worked, for the most part. We couldn’t execute offensively to stay attached close enough with the score. Give them credit — they’re a good basketball team. It’s going to be tough regardless of what you do against them.
“What we take out of this is that we ended up getting 10 underclassmen varsity basketball experience. That’s the biggest key for all of this. Those guys were able to get out there and play a full season — plenty of opportunities for all of them. Now we take that experience into the offseason and hope we can turn it into something next year.”
