GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford watched its lead slip away. But it regrouped well down the stretch.
The Storm led by nine in the first half but trailed late in the third. But they quickly rebuilt their lead and defeated Providence Grove 60-48 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Southern.
In the girls game, Southern had solid stretches but couldn’t quite match Providence Grove in falling 55-33.
“I think we could’ve played a little better in certain moments, but overall our guys played well,” Storm boys coach Wil Perry said. “I’m definitely proud of getting the win — another home win. We’re 8-1 right now, so we’re heading in the right direction.”
Jamias Ferere scored 16 points to lead Southern (8-1), which led by eight in the first quarter and nine in the second before taking a 24-20 advantage into halftime. Zymir German added 13 points, followed by Khalil Milner with 12.
The Storm trailed by two with a minute left in the third but answered with a 3-pointer to take a one-point lead to the fourth. They then used a 7-1 spurt — keyed by Milner — to lead by seven with 3:47 left in the game.
The Patriots (6-3), who were led by Chase Whitaker with 12 points, got as close as three with 3:14 left. But Southern made 8 of 10 free throws over the final two minutes to push its lead to 12 and closed out the win.
“The guys are resilient,” Perry said. “I knew they weren’t going to make some of those mistakes a little bit later in the game. We switched the lineups up a little bit, got a few stops on defense and turned them into some easy offense.”
GIRLS GAME
Stephanie Stafford scored 13 points for Southern (0-7), while Ashlyn Pegram added 11 points.
“I feel like we’re building,” Storm coach Kelly Smith said. “We’re playing as good as we can. We’ve got a couple who were out and had a couple injuries. But we’re playing as well as we can. It’s a building year for us.”
Southern scored the first nine points of the game while Providence Grove (7-2), which was led by Brooke Ingram with 16 points, struggled to start the game.
The Storm still held a one-point lead heading to the second but the Patriots took over in the second to lead by 19 before taking a 31-15 advantage into halftime.
But Southern maintained that difference for much of the second half — inching as close as 13 with five minutes left — until Providence Grove made a six-point run over the final minute and a half.
“We worked together as a team,” Smith said of her team’s good stretches. “When they start playing together as a team, they do some really good things.”
The Storm will return to Mid-State 3A Conference action at home tonight against Atkins. They will then play in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest Guilford following Christmas.
