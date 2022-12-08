GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford raced to its first conference win.
The Storm led by double digits in the first quarter, kept pushing the rest of the way to lead big late and beat Rockingham County 61-39 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Southern.
In the girls game, Rockingham County rolled to a 38-16 win.
“Any win is a good win and I’m glad we got the conference win tonight,” Southern boys coach Wil Perry said. “I always wish our guys would play 100%, but I understand this game is an imperfect game and there are going to be some mistakes along the way.
“But we got up by 34, 35 or so at one point and we wanted to get some of our guys who have less experience some more opportunities. So I’m glad everyone got a chance to play tonight and figure some stuff out on the court.”
Nick Blackston scored 14 points to lead the Storm (5-1, 1-0), who used a 15-2 run in the first to lead by 12 inside the final two minutes of the quarter. Jamias Ferere and Jucqarie Love each followed with 13 points.
Southern, which led 17-7 at the end of the first, maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game — leading 33-16 at halftime. The Storm, quickly getting up the floor, closed the third on a 18-5 run to lead by 29.
Their lead peaked at 36 midway through the fourth.
Evan Shotwell scored 13 points for Rockingham County (0-5, 0-1).
GIRLS GAME
Aaliyah Griffith scored eight points to lead Southern Guilford (1-5, 0-1). Mariah Williams had five points, while Chasidi Westmoreland chipped in three points.
“I feel like we came out really sluggish,” Storm coach Scott Tyson said. “But we kept playing hard and didn’t give up. It just shows that the girls won’t give up and they’ll keep playing hard.”
Rockingham County (5-0, 1-0), led by Lily Strittmatter with 15 points, scored the final 11 points of the first to lead by 13-2. It pushed its advantage to 22-4 at halftime and got its advantage to 30 in the fourth quarter.
