HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford couldn’t take advantage of a prime opportunity to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter and fell 87-80 to Southeast Guilford in the battle for sole possession of second place in Metro 4A basketball Friday at Southwest.
In the girls game, Southwest shut down the Falcons in the second and cruised to a 62-38 win.
Having trouble scoring in the third, Southwest boys trailed by as many as 16.
The Cowboys had the margin down to 11 when Southeast’s 6-9 center Ahmed Jawo fouled out with 5:37 left in a foul-marred game.
Jawo’s absence allowed Southwest to attack the basket better and the Cowboys cut the margin to seven with 3:05 left.
They had chances to draw closer when the Falcons committed turnovers or missed shots on their next possession. Southwest wasn’t so lucky after that as Southeast made enough free throws to push the margin to double figures until the closing second.
Martin Giant led Southwest (15-6, 8-4) with 17 points, and Corbin Wilson and Noah Goldston added 15 each.
The teams stayed even for most of the first half in the fast-paced contest until Southwest went on a bit of a run and took a 36-32 lead.
Southwest responded and went on an 11-2 run for a 43-38 lead at the half and pushed the margin to 66-50 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
GIovanni Nannucci led Southeast with 32 points and Jawo had 21.
GIRLS GAME
Down 31-29, the Cowgirls went on a 28-2 run and led 57-33 with a little over three minutes to play.
Alessia Everette led Southwest with 18 points, Ally Guglielmo had 14 and Laila Bush 13.
