HPTSPTS-02-04-23 SOUTHWEST HOOPS.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Taylor Watford drives to the basket as Southeast Guilford’s Alexandria Shealy, left, and Dominique Walker reach to defend during Friday’s game at Southwest.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford couldn’t take advantage of a prime opportunity to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter and fell 87-80 to Southeast Guilford in the battle for sole possession of second place in Metro 4A basketball Friday at Southwest.

In the girls game, Southwest shut down the Falcons in the second and cruised to a 62-38 win.

