HIGH POINT — South Mecklenburg capitalized on a handful of pivotal chances to bring Southwest Guilford’s playoff run to an end.
The 14th-seeded Sabres scored once in the first half, then, after Southwest went a man down, tacked on two more to beat the second-seeded Cowboys 3-0 on Thursday at Southwest in the regional semifinals of the NCHSAA 4A West boys soccer playoffs.
Southwest — ranked No. 12 in the state overall by MaxPreps — finished its season with a 22-2-1 record, making its deepest playoff run since reaching the same round in 2014.
The result was frustrating for the home side because all three scores came shortly after whistles went against the Cowboys. And the Sabres (17-3-4) — ranked No. 8 in the state — quickly took advantage.
But Southwest continued to push until the end.
“I could not have been prouder of the response to our player being sent off,” Cowboys coach Corbin Waller said. “We come to halftime down a goal and we try to ask them for a bit more. They come out in the second half and I feel like they’re giving more.
“Then our player gets sent off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’ But they had even more to give. They were able to dig even deeper. And we were actually able to put them on the back foot being down a man for a good 10 to 15 minutes. But after that, that man advantage wore us down. But full credit — they’re a good team.”
South Meck took the lead in the 27th minute when, following a whistle along the left side, it played the ball short, dribbled through the defense and fired a shot to the far post. That 1-0 advantage held into halftime.
In the second half, Southwest — in the midst of pressuring well to open the second half — received its second yellow card on the same player with 28:46 left. He left the game and the team played a man down the rest of the way.
The Sabres sent the ball upfield and scored less than a minute later in the 53rd minute as the ball bounced across to the right side for a hard shot. They tacked on an insurance goal in the 69th minute — following another whistle, a free kick and a header.
“We had not been in that position all season,” Waller said. “I just think that when your back is against the wall, your character comes out. And I definitely thought the boys did not lose their composure. They definitely found a way to fight even harder down a man. And that’s all you can ask for. ...
“They pressed us really hard. And our strength has been defensive all year. So, we just didn’t have enough on the offensive end tonight to capitalize on the few chances that we made.”
Tyler Asbury made two saves in goal for the Cowboys, who will graduate 10 seniors from a team that won the Triad Cup, captured the Metro 4A Conference championship and made the program’s deepest run in eight years.
“Being a first-year coach, I don’t know the lay of the land in terms of competition,” said Waller, who starred at High Point Central and previously was an assistant coach at Wesleyan Christian. “But I do know that we exceeded everyone’s expectations.
“And going into something where you don’t know how good everyone’s going to be, all that you can ask is that you exceed expectations. And the boys far and away did that.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
