High Point University’s Zack Austin, right, goes up for a shot during Saturday’s game against Longwood in the Qubein Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball head coach G.G. Smith found a huge positive in the Panthers’ 70-67 loss against Longwood on Saturday at Qubien Center.

Smith said the Panthers (11-15, 3-11) played some of their best defense of the season in the final 15 minutes as they rallied from 17 points behind and missed two 3s in the final five seconds, one of which would have forced overtime. HPU held the Lancers to 8 of 28 field goal shooting that included 2 of 12 from 3-point range.

