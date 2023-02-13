HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball head coach G.G. Smith found a huge positive in the Panthers’ 70-67 loss against Longwood on Saturday at Qubien Center.
Smith said the Panthers (11-15, 3-11) played some of their best defense of the season in the final 15 minutes as they rallied from 17 points behind and missed two 3s in the final five seconds, one of which would have forced overtime. HPU held the Lancers to 8 of 28 field goal shooting that included 2 of 12 from 3-point range.
“I like the way we played the last 15 minutes and we can build off of that,” Smith said.
But, committing 16 turnovers that the Lancers turned into 22 points, lackluster free throw shooting early and a prolonged scoring droughts that carried from the first half into the second proved too much to overcome.
“When you make a rally like that you become mentally fatigued so you dribble the ball off your foot or throw a high pass,” Smith said. “You have to be disciplined enough in a tight game to know every possession matters and you have to execute.”
HPU made 11 of its last 12 free throws and finished 17 of 24 but Longwood (18-9, 10-4) converted 15 of 16 in the second half and 21 of 25 for the game.
HPU got as close as two on two occasions within the last 90 seconds, the last time after hitting two free throws with 11.4 seconds left. Longwood made the first and missed the second of two free throws with 10.3 seconds to go.
Jaden House grabbed the rebound and handed off to Bryson Childress in the front court. Childress missed a 3 from straightaway with less than four seconds left and House missed a corner 3 at the buzzer.
Abdoulaye Thiam led the Panthers with 17 points. Zach Austin had 15, House 12 and Childress 11.
HPU’s women broke open a close game in the third quarter and won 73-56 at Longwood on Saturday.
Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 17 points. Jenson Edwards added 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Skyler Curran, who was named the Big South player of the week Monday, also netted 15 points. Claire Wyatt had 10.
HPU went on a 15-0 run over the first 6:30 of the third quarter for a 46-33 lead. The Panthers held the Lancers to 3 of 13 shooting for the period and entered the fourth quarter ahead 53-39.
HPU improved to 12-12 and at 10-4 opened a two-game lead over Campbell in the battle for second place in Big South standings. Longwood is 6-19, 5-9.
In other weekend HPU action:
LACROSSE
HPU split a pair of nonconference lacrosse matches Saturday in Vert Stadium.
The Panther men, rebounding from a season-opening loss at Duke, shredded Detroit Mercy’s defense and cruised to a 17-2 rout in their home opener.
HPU led 11-1 at the half. The Panthers launched a school-record 71 shots, scooped up 38 ground balls, won 15 of 22 faceoffs and were successful on 20 of 23 clears.
Jack Vanoverbeke notched four goals as 11 Panthers scored. Nick Rizzo, Jack Sawyer and Jaxson Lamb put the ball in the net two times each. Michael Ippolito, Brayden Mayea, Grant Ammann, Isaiah Moran-Weeks, Collin Hoben, Luca Accardo and Mason Lazasz had a goal each.
Parker Green made eight saves and allowed both Detroit goals before going to the bench with just under 7 minutes to play.
In the women’s game, Davidson scored seven of the last nine goals and prevailed 17-13 as HPU opened the season.
Mena Loescher scored five goals and dished four assists for the Panthers. She had a hand in all of HPU’s first six scores with three goals and three assists as HPU led 4-0 and 6-4.
The Panthers later scored three straight goals, the last by Loescher, to go ahead 11-10 with 6:13 left in the third quarter. Davidson dominated the rest of the way, with two runs of three straight goals sandwiched around Loescher’s final shot into the net.
