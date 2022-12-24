Guilford High Point Basketball

High Point University men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith huddles with his team during a timeout in this 2019 photograph. Smith unexpectedly retired in January 2022, making it the top local sports story of the year.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

TRIAD

The unexpected midseason retirement of High Point University’s head basketball coach Tubby Smith in January ranked as the biggest in 2022 among local sports stories that also included the Rockers’ playoff run, former high school stars in the Super Bowl, international success for a local track standout, a historic day for HPU men’s soccer and a change of jobs for a top high school football coach.

