The unexpected midseason retirement of High Point University’s head basketball coach Tubby Smith in January ranked as the biggest in 2022 among local sports stories that also included the Rockers’ playoff run, former high school stars in the Super Bowl, international success for a local track standout, a historic day for HPU men’s soccer and a change of jobs for a top high school football coach.
Smith, who was in his fourth season, was absent from the bench because of COVID beginning with a Jan. 22 contest at Hampton. Smith then missed eight more games over three weeks before the university announced on Feb. 16 that he was still battling COVID and had decided to step down. The change was made on the day between back-to-back contests against Longwood.
As the Panthers coach, Smith finished with a record of 46-67, including 28-39 in the Big South Conference games.
Smith’s son G.G. Smith, an assistant coach, served as acting head coach during the nine games his father missed and was promoted to head coach upon his father’s retirement with four games remaining in the regular season.
Adding two games in the Big South tournament, the Panthers finished out the season 3-3 under the younger Smith, who switched to a more uptempo offense that would match the skills of athletic forwards Zack Austin and Jaden House.
The change paid dividends at the start of the current season as HPU started 8-1, the best nine-game start for the program since the school moved to NCAA Division 1 in the 1999-200 season.
2. Rockers reach championship series
In just their third season, the High Point Rockers advanced all the way to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball championship series for the first time.
The Rockers almost didn’t make the playoffs at all. On the strength of nine victories in a 10-game stretch late in the season, they won a spot in the four-team tournament that opened up when Gastonia won the first and second halves in the South Division. The other two spots went to the first-place finishers in the North Division.
High Point, which got in as the team with the best record that didn’t otherwise qualify, faced Gastonia in the best-of-five division series and won it three games to two.
The magic didn’t carry over to the championship series as the Rockers were swept by the Lancaster Barnstormers in three games.
3. Former local stars reach Super Bowl
When the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams met in Super Bowl LVI, there were a number of names that rang a bell with fans familiar with area football.
Of course, there was High Point native and former High Point Central standout Germaine Pratt, a starter at linebacker for the Bengals. He joined Sammy Johnson, who played with the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, as the only Bison to play in the Super Bowl.
Pratt totaled eight tackles in the game — including five solo tackles.
Cincinnati also had two other players from the Enterprise’s coverage area.
Larry Ogunjobi, a defensive tackle, starred at Ragsdale and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 before joining the Bengals in 2021. Akeem Davis-Gaither, a linebacker, starred at Thomasville and was drafted by the Bengals in 2020.
4. Tamara Clark shines on world stage
Tamara Clark turned in one of the best performances by a High Point native in international competition when she made a run all the way to the finals in the women’s 200 meters at the World Athletics Championships in July in Eugene, Oregon.
Clark, a former High Point Central standout who twice won Southeastern Conference 100 and 200 meters championships for the University of Alabama, qualified for the world games by finishing second in the 200 at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, also in Eugene.
In the world championships, she won her heat and then qualified for the final by winning her semifinal, as she was clocked in a personal-best 21.95 seconds. She was slower in the final and finished sixth in 22.32 seconds.
Clark is currently ranked seventh in the world in the 200 meters.
5. HPU men’s soccer shocks UNC
The High Point University men’s soccer team scored one of the biggest victories in the school’s Division I history when it defeated the University of North Carolina 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA playoffs.
The victory was the third for HPU in an NCAA tournament game in any sport and the first ever over UNC in men’s soccer. The Tar Heels were making their 29th tournament appearance while the Panthers were making their third.
High Point, which was an automatic qualifier as the Big South champion, stayed back on defense in the first half against the at-large selection Tar Heels, who struggled to score goals the entire season. The victory earned the Panthers a trip to Stanford for a second-round matchup that the Cardinal won, 6-2.
HPU also won another Big South volleyball tournament championship and lost to Southern Cal in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers also won their sixth straight women’s Big South cross-country title and swept the men’s and women’s outdoor track and field titles.
Panther pole vaulter Sydney Horn was named the Big South Field Athlete of the Year after finishing second at the NCAA indoor meet and sixth at the NCAA outdoor meet.
6. Bishop basketball, Wheatmore soccer win NCHSAA titles
Bishop McGuinness beat Bertie in the NCHSAA 1A girls basketball championship to capture its first state title since its record run of nine in a row a decade ago.
Following an undefeated run through conference play, the Villains picked off opponent after opponent — including winning on the road at North Rowan in the third round and top-seeded Murphy in the fourth round.
Bishop, seeded No. 5 in the West, toppled second-seeded Mountain Heritage to return to the state championship, where its defense forced 38 turnovers in racing past Bertie 70-42. Charley Chappell was the game’s MVP.
Wheatmore’s win over Clinton in the 2A girls soccer championship was the school’s first state title in any sport. The Warriors, sparked by Ellie Garrison, who totaled the second-most goals ever in a season, finished with a dominant 25-0 record, setting the state record for goals in a season.
Wheatmore edged Community School of Davidson at home in the fourth round and eked out a thrilling overtime win on the road at Wilkes Central in the regional championship. A 4-1 win over Clinton in the state final in Raleigh clinched the title. Summer Bowman was the game’s MVP.
7. HPCA baseball, softball win NCISAA titles
High Point Christian captured its third baseball state championship, rallying from a game down to win the championship series. A veteran group helped the Cougars win 11 straight games to reach the NCISAA 3A final. And after losing to SouthLake Christian 12-1 in the first game, they won the final two games to win the championship.
Meanwhile, HPCA, led by a talented young group, won seven of its final eight games to win its second softball title. A win to open its 3A championship series against Hickory Grove gave it the advantage. A close loss evened the series, but the Cougars closed out the victory with a win in game 3.
8. Holcomb sets bar high at Oak Grove, joins Bishop after season
Mark Holcomb helped guide Oak Grove football to new heights this season. Next up, he’ll look to do the same at Bishop McGuinness.
Holcomb led the Grizzlies to a perfect 10-0 regular season, capturing the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference title. Oak Grove beat West Mecklenburg in the first round of the state playoffs before bowing out to Crest.
That concluded his run at Oak Grove, which began in 2017. He finished with a 39-15 overall record that also included a Central Carolina 2A Conference title in 2019.
After the season, in what was a surprise move to many, he stepped down from his position at Oak Grove and joined Bishop McGuinness as the football coach and assistant athletic director.
Holcomb, who also had a strong tenure at North Davidson previously, is set to begin at Bishop in February.
9. Close calls
High Point Christian made a pair of runs to reach the finals of the NCISAA 3A girls and boys basketball playoffs. But they finished just one win shy of their ultimate goals.
The HPCA boys, seeded No. 4, topped Calvary Day and Cary Christian to reach their first final since the Bam Adebayo-led team in 2016. Meanwhile, the HPCA girls, the No. 2 seed, beat Hickory Grove and Forsyth Country Day to reach their first-ever state championship.
Victory was in sight for both teams. But a pair of overtime losses against top-seeded Asheville Christian for the girls and third-seeded Concord Academy ended their seasons just a step short.
In the spring, Westchester Country Day also made a nice run in the 2A baseball playoffs. The Wildcats beat Freedom Christian before upsetting Wayne Country Day in the semifinals. But The Burlington School swept the championship series to capture the title.
10. Bronico highlights Charlotte FC’s inaugural season
Charlotte FC’s inaugural season playing Major League Soccer had a strong local tie with Brandt Bronico — who grew up in High Point and starred at Wesleyan Christian — providing significant playing time.
Bronico, who played at UNC Charlotte before being drafted by the Chicago Fire FC, started in 32 of the 34 matches he played. As a midfielder, he totaled a goal and four assists in 22 scoring attempts.
