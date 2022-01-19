HIGH POINT — High Point University head basketball coach Tubby Smith remembers he hadn’t been the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky very long in the late 1990s when one of his predecessors, Joe B. Hall, gave him warning.
“He told me, ‘Tubby, this is a 24/7, 365 days a year job,’ ” Smith recalled Saturday night after the Panthers defeated North Carolina A&T. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure.’ ”
Hall, who won a national championship in 13 seasons as successor to legendary coach Adolph Rupp, died on Saturday at age 93.
“He was a special man,” Smith said. “He was always encouraging me and every coach that came after him. You could count on him being a true, blue Wildcat fan.”
Hall coached the Wildcats from 1972 through 1985, finishing with a record of 297-100. He reached three Final Fours and won the national championship in 1978, beating Duke 94-88 behind 41 points from Jack Givens.
Hall also oversaw integration of the program, with the school’s second Black recruit among Hall’s first incoming class. He hired the program’s first Black assistant coach, current Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton.
“He was one of the first guys to hire a Black assistant coach,” Smith said. “I got to know him after he hired Leonard Hamilton.”
Hall had 24 players taken in the NBA draft, six in the first round.
“I have the utmost respect for what he achieved, won a national championship, coached some of the greatest players to wear the Wildcat uniform or in the country,” Smith said. “He will be missed by many ... He left a true legacy. He was a descendant of Adolph Rupp, played for him, was an assistant coach and then took over the greatest program in college basketball history.”
Smith joined the list of Kentucky’s national championship winning coaches in 1998.
“I didn’t ask him for advice a lot, but he was around a lot, so if you needed to talk to him, he was available,” Smith said. “He was always stopping by and he went on trips with us. You could always count on him having your back for support.”
