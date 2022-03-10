HIGH POINT — Able to keep the High Point University men’s basketball team pushing ahead during a mid-season coaching, G.G. Smith is ready to put more of his mark on the program.
Smith guided the Panthers for the last 15 games of the season after his father Tubby Smith left the sidelines after becoming ill from COVID-19. G.G. served as acting head coach for the first nine of those before the acting label was removed when his father decided to retire from coaching.
HPU finished 14-18, a marked improvement from the 9-15 of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and from the 9-23 in 2019-20, the last pre-COVID campaign. The record could have easily been better as the Panthers lost four of its five overtime games and two more on late shots.
“I’m really excited about the future of the program,” G.G. Smith said. “I’m really excited to have coached a few games at the end of the season. I’ve got to give the guys a lot of credit, when there’s a coach change, in-season or out-of-season, it’s a change for them, too. I have to give them credit. They played hard. They played hard for me. They played hard for coach.
“Like I’ve said before, it was bittersweet. It’s tough because my dad is retiring. He’s had a great career, but I’m excited to be the next coach at High Point University and look forward to getting off to a great start next season, which starts now.”
The Panthers went 7-8 under Smith’s direction, including a 3-3 mark after he officially became head coach. The time in which he was acting head coach, which included trips to Georgia after his father-in-law died, was particularly challenging.
“It was tough for me because I don’t know if he’s coming back,” the younger Smith said of his father. “You want to implement your things, but you want to do the things that coach has been doing. When he said he was finally done for good, I was able to implement some things that will help us in the future and some things that helped us the end of the year,
“We did win three of our last four games. I thought the guys played with more confidence and we played faster. I wish we had guarded a bit better, but overall our play was pretty good, and I’m proud of my guys for that.”
The Panthers had a more potent offense than a year before with the development of freshman Zack Austin and sophomore Jaden House into consistent scoring threats in addition to junior John-Michael Wright, who was the top returning offensive threat.
Wright finished first in the league in scoring at 18.4 points per game while Austin was ninth (14.4) and House 19th (12.3). Austin, who shared the league’s Freshman of the Year award with Jordan Gainey of USC Upstate, also led the league in rebounds per game at 8.0.
Under G.G. Smith, the Panthers seemed to have a better flow and pace on offense. Down the stretch, they fashioned their longest winning streak of the season, three games — the last two of the regular season by double figures and then an overtime victory over Hampton in the Big South tournament before losing to Winthrop in the quarterfinals.
“When I took over, we talked about flow and spacing, and that got a little bit better,” Smith said. We made a couple of adjustments in our offense. We pushed the ball faster. We took better shots,” Smith said.
The change in the offense came after Wright, Austin and House all had a tough shooting night as the Panthers lost an overtime game Jan. 22 at Hampton, the first time G.G. Smith was in charge. The Panthers then started going inside to centers Emamuel Izunabor and Alex Holt more.
“I sat them down and said Alex and Manny are shooting 70% in league play,” G.G. Smith said. “That’s when it changed. We beat Winthrop and Radford right after that when we started throwing the ball inside. That was the biggest adjustment. We started using some quick hitters to get the ball inside.”
The Panthers were weak on interior defense for most of the season and finished with -0.6 per game in rebounding margin. They were also last in the league in free-throw shooting at 64% but ranked in the middle in most other categories.
“That’s not going to win championships,” Smith said of the free throw shooting, which cost the Panthers wins early in the season. ”We did shoot the ball well as a team. We didn’t rebound the ball well. I thought our guards should have done a better job helping out. Even though we had the best rebounder in the league, we got outrebounded pretty much the whole year. We have to shoot the ball better from 3 and our assist-to-turnover ratio has to improve.”
Smith said one thing that won’t change from his father’s tenure as coach is the type of defense.
“A ball-line defense, that’s my dad’s thing,” Smith said. “That’s going to be the core defensive principle. Keeping the ball outside the paint, stopping the drive, contesting 3-pointers.
“But on offense, I want us to play faster, and with that we have to play smarter. We have to be more disciplined in our shot selection, discipline in taking care of the ball. And having some veteran guys back next year will help us out.”
Smith hasn’t completed all of the transition. He’ll move in the near future into the main office of the coaches suite in Qubein Arena. He has to fill out his staff and he still has a couple of roster spots open with the departure of Caden Sanchez and Rob Peterson III to graduation.
“The transition for me is like taking any other job — who we are going to be and what is the culture going to be here at High Point,” Smith said.
Smith has signed one recruit, 6-7 wing player Sam Perez, who helped Trinity Academy of Raleigh to a 26-4 record this season.
“We’ll look at the transfer portal, grad transfers, junior college and obviously high school if the guy comes along,” Smith said. We’re looking at everything to find someone who can help our team on the court and in the classroom.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
