HPTSPTS-03-04-23 SMITH.jpg

High Point University coach G.G. Smith directs Zack Austin during a game Saturday, Jan. 14, against Presbyterian in the Qubein Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Departing a press conference following a 72-70 Big South tournament first-round loss to Charleston Southern on Wednesday, G.G. Smith made his last public exit as High Point University’s basketball coach after a season and six games.

The school announced Friday that it and Smith had parted ways by mutual agreement after a campaign that started with a promising 8-1 start then crumbled to a 14-17 final record that included a 6-12 mark and an eighth-place finish in the Big South. Adding a 3-3 mark over the final six games of the 2021-22 season, Smith finished with a 17-20 mark.

Trending Videos