HIGH POINT — With a fifth straight loss in the books, High Point University head basketball coach G.G. Smith indicated a shakeup might be on the way.
HPU came up short against Big South foe Gardner-Webb 80-73 in its latest setback on Saturday in the Qubein Center, falling to 8-6 and 0-2 in the conference. HPU rallied from 10 down to lead briefly late in the second half but was outscored 10-3 in the closing minutes following a 70-70 tie.
The Panthers, seeking to win for the first time since Dec. 6, return to action on Wednesday at home against UNC Asheville.
“We might make some changes in the starting lineup from here on out,” Smith said. “We’ll see where that takes us. Maybe that will change some things.”
Smith has consistently started Jaden House, Zack Austin, Abdoulaye Thiam, Bryant Randleman and Emmauel Izunabor this season. House, Austin and Thiam average in double figures as the team’s top three scorers. Randelman is the starting point. Izunabor has taken the opening tip at center but has split time with Ahmard Harvey, who has become the team’s leading rebounder.
Harvey showed versatility on moves around the basket and scored six key points as the Panthers went on a 14-1 run and took a 62-59 lead with 9:13 left.
“He was being aggressive,” Smith said. “He’s alway been a great rebounder. I told him before the game we needed him to score buckets, not just rebound. He’s talented enough to make some post moves. He can make some pretty good moves around the bucket, he can score.”
Smith was critical of the Panthers failing to stop the Runnin’ Bulldogs from driving into the lane for easy buckets or passing to open 3-point shooters, his team’s lack of aggressiveness on the offensive boards and an inability to finish around the basket that resulted in 12 missed layups.
Gardner-Webb hit 30 of 64 field goal attempts, including 7 of 18 from 3.
Caleb Robinson drove into the lane and hit a twisting shot over Austin to start the Runnin’ Bulldogs late run.. Following a missed 3 and follow shot on the Panthers’ next possession, Lucas Stieber hit a 3 that made it 75-70 with 1:50 to play.
Gardner-Webb scored 44 points in the paint and netted 19 second-chance points off just 13 offensive rebounds.
“We’ve got to make some changes as far as how we play,” Smith said. “That starts on the defensive end. We need more pride on D, not letting them score and not letting your guy get to the basket, more pride stopping the ball, getting in gaps and keeping them out of the paint. We have to be better. Our transition defense was not good, and that’s another thing we have to rebound.”
Making 24 of 69 shots, HPU managed 16 offensive rebounds, but turned them into just 13 second-chance points. Izunabor and Harvey grabbed 11 rebounds each, with Izunabor grabbing five and Harvey four on the offensive end. House and Austin had one each.
“We didn’t go to the offensive glass with the urgency we needed,” Smith said. “That’s something we’ve not done well the last couple of games. We had 16 offensive rebounds, which is better, but Jaden and Zack needed to go to the glass more.”
Abdoulaye Thiam led the Panthers with 23, with 18 of those in a first half in which HPU rallied from 10 down to lead 39-38 at halftime. House, who has shot 3 of 24 from 3-point range during the losing streak, finished with 16 and was a non factor until scoring HPU’s last 11 points. Austin had 14.
BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb built a healthy lead late in the fourth quarter and defeated High Point University 67-61 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday inside Paul Porter Arena.
Skyler Curran led the Panthers (3-9, 1-1 Big South) with 16 points. Callie Scheier had 12 and Nakyah Terrell added 11.
Jhessyka Williams paced Gardner-Webb (10-4, 2-0) with 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Ki’Ari Cain had 17 points and dished five assists. High Point native Lauren Bevis added 14 points.
Big South preseason Player of the Year Alasia Smith scored just six points but grabbed 18 rebounds, leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a 43-24 advantage on the boards.
Gardner-Webb never trailed after scoring the last seven points of the third quarter, the last two on free throws by Cain, for a 46-44 lead. Curran hit the first bucket of the fourth quarter and the Runnin’ Bulldogs led for good after Williams followed with two free throws.
HPU travels to UNC Asheville on Wednesday.
