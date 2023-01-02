HIGH POINT — With a fifth straight loss in the books, High Point University head basketball coach G.G. Smith indicated a shakeup might be on the way.

HPU came up short against Big South foe Gardner-Webb 80-73 in its latest setback on Saturday in the Qubein Center, falling to 8-6 and 0-2 in the conference. HPU rallied from 10 down to lead briefly late in the second half but was outscored 10-3 in the closing minutes following a 70-70 tie.

