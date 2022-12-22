HIGH POINT — Ten area high schools — including five of the six city schools — will be participating in next week’s Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament.
The tournament will be Tuesday through Thursday at Southwest Guilford High School.
“I think we’ve got a great lineup,” said Southwest athletic director Brindon Christman, who will host the tournament alongside High Point Central AD Mike Cook. “Some new teams and it’s great to have local teams still involved with it.
“With the Frank Spencer tournament (in Winston-Salem) and the HAECO tournament (in Greenboro) before Christmas, I think it puts the spotlight on us. I think it’ll be some good basketball in both brackets.”
Tournament stalwarts Southwest, Central, Andrews, Wesleyan Christian, High Point Christian and Southern Guilford will once again participate, along with Forsyth County neighbors Glenn and West Forsyth, who’ve played in the tournament on occasion in the past.
Oak Grove’s boys and girls teams, plus Piedmont Classical’s boys, will join the tournament field this year.
“Our whole goal when we started this years ago was to make this about the kids in High Point — to showcase our schools in High Point,” Christman said. “The whole intent was to do that when Mike Cook and I took over however many years ago.
“It’s been a long time and it’s been a good run for us. We couldn’t do it without Pat Murphy and Sheetz. Without their sponsorship, there’s no way we could do this for the benefit of the kids in High Point. So, our intent is to showcase the teams in our area, bring in some good basketball and to have some fun.”
Tickets — $8 for one all-day pass and $20 for a three-day pass — will be sold at the door as well as online at gofan.co.
Games will start at noon each day and finish with the conclusion of the 7:30 game. Games earlier in the day will be played in both of Southwest’s gyms and will shift to the main Jim Coggins Gym later in the afternoon.
The tournament will conclude Thursday with the girls championship at 6, followed by the boys championship at 7:30.
SHEETZ HOLIDAY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
TUESDAY’S FIRST ROUND GAMES
• Girls — Wesleyan Christian vs. Oak Grove (Annex Gym), noon; High Point Central vs. Glenn (Annex Gym), 1:30; High Point Christian vs. West Forsyth (Coggins Gym), 3; Southwest Guilford vs. Southern Guilford (Coggins Gym), 6
• Boys — Andrews vs. Piedmont Classical (Coggins Gym), noon; Southern Guilford vs. Glenn (Coggins Gym), 1:30; High Point Central vs. West Forsyth (Coggins Gym), 4:30; Southwest Guilford vs. Oak Grove (Coggins Gym), 7:30
WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS GAMES
• Girls — WCA/OG winner vs. HPCA/WF winner (Coggins Gym), 3; SWG/SG winner vs. HPC-GHS winner (Coggins Gym), 6; consolation bracket games at noon and 1:30 in the Coggins Gym
• Boys — Andrews/PC winner vs. SG/GHS winner (Coggins Gym), 4:30; SWG/OG winner vs. HPC/WF winner (Coggins Gym), 7:30; consolation bracket games at noon and 1:30 in the Annex Gym
THURSDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
• Girls at 6 p.m., followed by boys at 7:30 in the Coggins Gym.
• Girls consolation games at noon (seventh place in Annex Gym; fifth place in Coggins Gym) and 3 (third place in Coggins Gym).
• Boys consolation games at 1:30 (seventh place in Annex Gym; fifth place in Coggins Gym) and 4:30 (third place in Coggins Gym).
