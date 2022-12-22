HPTSPTS-12-23-22 SHEETZ.jpg

Southwest Guilford looks to defend its girls tournament title next week in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic. Southwest Guilford, alongside High Point Central, will host the tournament Tuesday through Thursday at Southwest.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Ten area high schools — including five of the six city schools — will be participating in next week’s Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament.

The tournament will be Tuesday through Thursday at Southwest Guilford High School.

