HIGH POINT — Three Guilford County commissioners toured Shadybrook Elementary School Wednesday afternoon to take a closer look at the needs to be addressed through its full renovation as part of the proposed $1.7 billion school bond and quarter-cent sales tax voters will consider in May.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston, Vice Chair Carlvena Foster and the board’s newest member, Frankie Jones Jr., met with first-year Shadybrook Principal Kendrick Alston, who pointed out mold damage from leaky roofs, plumbing problems and rotting wood at entrances to outdoor trailers that are at least 20 years old. Some of the classrooms at Shadybrook are extremely cold while others are uncomfortably hot, both the principal and teachers said.
“We are not surprised because this is par for the course of all of our schools,” said Skip Alston, who has visited Guilford County schools with board members for the past three or four months. County board members would be derelict in their responsibilities if they see neglected schools, turn their heads and don’t find funding to solve those problems, he said.
Board members on Thursday will consider a resolution to reduce the county property tax rate by at least 3 cents if voters approve the quarter-cent sales tax, Skip Alston said. The proposed sales tax is expected to generate about $20 million, he said. Although the recent revaluation raised property taxes for most property owners, this resolution would allow them to save money on their property tax bill if they support the quarter-cent sales tax, he said. Guilford County voters have opposed a sales tax four times, but this is the first time it has hit at the same time as revaluation.
“We’re going to try to soften that burden for the taxpayers so that everybody will be able to participate at least in that $20 million we’ll generate by getting that quarter-cent sales tax passed,” Skip Alston said. “That’s one way the property owners can vote themselves a tax decrease.”
About 20% of sales tax is generated by people who live outside the county spending money here, he said.
Foster expressed excitement about the possibilities for previously neglected schools if voters support the school bond and sales tax.
“This school is number 20 on the list, so it will get some immediate attention once the bond package is passed,” Foster said. “When you talk about outside trailers that are deteriorated, where the floors are rotten, where you see mold on the ceilings and walls that children and teachers have to be exposed to — that is totally unacceptable.”
Residents wouldn’t sit in their homes with mold or let their floors deteriorate because of leaky roofs each time it rains, so why would they expose the youngest students to those conditions, Foster said. She noted Shadybrook’s library is not conducive to technology or 21st century learning and the school’s security system does not include outside cameras.
Public education is personal to Jones because his mother was a public school educator for more than 40 years, he said.
“What I can say after going on this tour today, these are some of the worst conditions I have seen having attended school as an Air Force brat in four different states,” Jones said. “The condition of our schools has a direct impact on our kids’ ability to learn. What we saw today were teachers navigating around the room to get away from the mold spots, to get away from leaks. Let’s be clear, this is about putting children first. It’s not just about buildings.”
cingram@hpenews.com
