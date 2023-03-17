RALEIGH – As the minutes wound down on their championship victory, Bishop McGuinness’ seniors came off the court one by one for the last time.
Over the last four years, the team’s five seniors — Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Katie Deal, Isabella Ross and Grace Harriman — have been integral pieces to the Villains and their return to championship form.
It all culminated in Bishop capturing its second straight NCHSAA 1A girls basketball championship Saturday with a 73-43 win against Chatham Charter — capping off a run of three regional finals appearances, plus a trip to the regional semifinals, in four years.
“When the time came, I really didn’t want to take Tate or Charley or Katie or Izzy or Grace out of the game,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said. “But I thought they all needed their flowers, basically, because of what they’ve done for this program.
“They brought us back to our championship ways. We joke around, but I’m their biggest fan — I really am. They mean a lot to me and I’m going to miss them.”
Before she reached the bench, Tate Chappell and Robinson both pointed at the scoreboard in Reynolds Coliseum. The clock read 3 minutes, 12 seconds — Tate wears No. 3 while twin sister Charley wears No. 12.
“I thought I was going to be fine until I looked up on that last free throw and it was 3:12 left on the clock, and I was like, ‘Oh, no,’ ” Tate Chappell said with a laugh.
“Last year we won on March 12th, so there’s another 3-12,” Charley Chappell added.
The Chappells and Deal were freshmen on the 2019-20 team that lost on a last-second shot against Weldon in the East regional championship. A year later, Harriman and Ross — timely contributors throughout their careers — joined another strong group that lost at Mitchell on a last-second shot in the West regional semifinals.
Add in Adelaide Jernigan and the Villains were virtually unstoppable in winning their 10th NCHSAA title last year — but first since 2014, the final in their record-breaking run of nine straight. But they knew they’d have another difficult road in repeating.
A challenging nonconference schedule, which included a Christmas tournaments in Greensboro and Florida plus games against powerhouses Winston-Salem Christian and Charlotte Catholic, helped pave the way toward a perfect run through the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference, another deep playoff run and a 28-4 overall record.
“Last year, sitting in this same room, Coach R. said it’d be twice as hard to get back here,” Charley Chappell said. “The team took that in stride and did twice as much work. Coming into this year, there were no surprises. We knew we had a target on our back. But we knew how to go about this season in a way that would get us back to this spot.”
Added Jernigan: “I thought it was a big deal we were back. Our whole goal after we won the last one last year, even over the summer, we prepared and worked really hard as a team to get back to this stage. Coach R. says pressure is a privilege, and we really used that today. We just played as a team and got what we needed.”
Juniors Kiersten Varner and Nevaeh Fears look to lead next year’s team, as does Jernigan and a host of talented younger players. But what this senior class has contributed will be hard to replace, Varner said.
“Even though they’re amazing players, they’ve also opened up opportunities for me to grow as a player and I’m going to miss them a lot,” Varner said. “They’re so sweet and they’re so nice, and they’ve really helped me with basketball but also in life.
“Charley is such a leader on the court and so is Tate. I really don’t think I’d be where I am without them. So, as I go into my senior year, I hope to be more like them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.