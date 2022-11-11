2022-11-12 HPU-GWU vball1.jpg

High Point University’s Sopheea Mink, center, spikes the ball during Friday’s match against Gardner-Webb in the Millis Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University volleyball coach Ryan Meek let his seniors take the spotlight Friday on Senior Night.

Other than sophomore Jenny Wessling getting her usual start at defensive specialist, Meek went with his seniors and graduate students all the way as the Panthers swept Big South foe Gardner-Webb 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 in the Mills Center.

