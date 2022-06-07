HIGH POINT – One of the strongest fields in recent years is expected to tee off when the National Senior Amaterur Hall of Fame tournament starts today at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
The entries in the featured Senior Division include 10 out of the last 13 winners, last year’s winner of the U.S. Senior Amateur and British Senior Amateur, and the top three in Golfweek’s current Senior Amateur point standings.
The former winners include defending champ Bob Royak of Alpharetta, Georgia; Steve Harwell of Mooresville; Jack Hall and two-time winner Doug Hanzel of Savannah, Georgia; Rick Cloninger of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and four-time winner Paul Simson of Raleigh.
They could get a test from the defending U.S. Senior Am and British Senior Am champ Gene Elliott of Iowa, who will be inducted into the event’s Hall of Fame in ceremonies tonight at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood location.
Royak, Hanzel and Simson are former U.S. Senior Amateur winners.
The Golfweek points leaders entered include Rusty Strawn of St. Augustine; Kevin Vandenburg of Syracuse; and Allen Peake of Macon, Georgia. Hall is No. 8. Hanzel, Royal, Harwell and Elliott are among the 13 entered who are ranked between 16th and 53rd.
Also entered are other top players from the Carolinas, who include recent N.C. Senior Amateur winner Jeff Jamieson, Walker Taylor of Wrightsville Beach; Gary Robinson of Fayetteville; Sherrill Britt of West End; Walter Todd of Laurens, South Carolina; Brian Westveer and Pat Thompson of Charlotte; and Mike Caprio and Todd Hendley of Greer, South Carolina.
The tournament also includes a Super Senior division of those over 65 and a Legends division for those over 70.
Play begins this morning at 8 a.m. for the Super Seniors and Legends with the Senior division starting play at noon.
