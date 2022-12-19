WILMINGTON – UNC Wilmington opened a huge lead in the second half and held on for an 85-82 victory over High Point University in nonconference men’s basketball Sunday in Trask Coliseum.
The Seahawks (9-3), who scored the first seven points of the game and led by 10 at halftime, went on a 20-6 run in going up by its biggest margin, 60-38, with 13:28 left in the game. The Panthers answered with a 22-5 burst which cut the deficit to 65-60 with 6:33 to play.
The rally stalled as UNCW pushed out to a 76-65 lead with 3:30 to play.
HPU clawed within four three times in the last 39 seconds but was unable to get closer until a bucket resulted in the final margin of three, the closest the Panthers came since 11-9.
Jaden House scored 25 in leading the Panthers, which suffered its second loss in a row and dropped to 8-3. Abdoulaye Thiam added 18, but Zack Austin played just 21 minutes, took six shots and scored nine points.
Trazarien White topped the Seahawks with 19 points, Shykeim Phillips and Noah Ross added 15 each. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 11 and Jamahri Harvey 10.
