WILMINGTON – UNC Wilmington opened a huge lead in the second half and held on for an 85-82 victory over High Point University in nonconference men’s basketball Sunday in Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks (9-3), who scored the first seven points of the game and led by 10 at halftime, went on a 20-6 run in going up by its biggest margin, 60-38, with 13:28 left in the game. The Panthers answered with a 22-5 burst which cut the deficit to 65-60 with 6:33 to play.

