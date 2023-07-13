HPTSPTS-07-14-23 HITOMS.jpg

HiToms infielder Nathan Chrismon, left, tags out Holly Springs runner Henry Koehler trying to steal second during Thursday’s game at Finch Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — The HiToms left the door open, and the Holly Springs Salamanders stepped right through.

High Point-Thomasville led most of the game but cooled when Holly Springs heated up in falling 5-3 in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday night at Finch Field.