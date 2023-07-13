THOMASVILLE — The HiToms left the door open, and the Holly Springs Salamanders stepped right through.
High Point-Thomasville led most of the game but cooled when Holly Springs heated up in falling 5-3 in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday night at Finch Field.
“I feel like we played well through seven,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “Once again you’re talking about finishing baseball games, making big pitches in big moments. We missed our opportunity again.”
The HiToms scored two runs in the second and one in the fourth to lead 3-1. But the Salamanders scored single runs in the fifth and seventh to tie the game. Nolan Watson then ripped a two-run home run in the eighth for the go-ahead runs.
Ben Jones also had a home run and two RBIs for Holly Springs (17-16 overall, 6-3 second half), which has won four in a row. The Salamanders matched High Point-Thomasville 5-5 in hits for the game.
“They had one big pitch,” Stevens said. “We tried to make one big pitch, and they made one big swing. When you see six pitches and you continue to see an arm and you get more comfortable in the box, the fastball gets a little bit flatter. The young man was able to get his hands extended and hit a ball out of the ballpark.”
Brandon Noel got the win for Holly Springs, pitching three innings in middle relief. Sawyer Sutton picked up the save. Brock Smith took the loss in 2 1/3 innings for the HiToms, who got a solid start from Mike Sokol — striking out five in five innings.
Austin Dearning homered and Juan Correa had a hit and two RBIs for High Point-Thomasville (11-19, 3-5), which continues to fight to keep its playoff hopes alive.
“I think we’re showing glimpses,” Stevens said. “Today we’re playing closer and closer and closer to a complete baseball game. Now we need that final push. Last night in Boone we scored three late. Tonight we couldn’t find the answers late, couldn’t push across more runs to score those insurance runs.”
The HiToms play again today — hosting Martinsville at 4:45 p.m. That game will precede High Point Post 87’s playoff game against Kannapolis at 7:45.
Post 87 won the series opener 3-1 on Thursday at Kannapolis. Landon Mowery had two hits — including a home run — for High Point, while Bryson King struck out nine and walked none in the complete-game win.
THURSDAY’S GAME
The HiToms defeated the Boone Bigfoots 6-2 on Wednesday at Appalachian State. Rowan Watt had two hits and an RBI to lead High Point-Thomasville, which led 3-0 through five innings. Kane Kepley doubled and drove in a run while Jake Koonin tripled.
Jay Dill got the pitching win, striking out seven in seven innings. Joseph Ariola got the save.
