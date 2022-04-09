High Point, NC (27260)

Today

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.