HIGH POINT – Michael Russell, last season’s Atlantic League batting champion, is among seven more veterans who are returning to the High Point Rockers for the 2022 season, the club announced.
The others are first baseman Logan Morrison, shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo, and pitchers Ryan Dull, Joe Johnson, Bryce Hensley and Jonathan Crawford.
All have reached agreements with the team and are expected to be in training camp, which begins Monday.
Russell, who played at the University of North Carolina, led the Atlantic League in batting average in 2021, posting a .360 average, the third-highest in league history. Russell led the Rockers with 102 hits and a .430 on-base percentage and seven sacrifice flies. He played in 74 games while missing 38 contests after suffering a broken jaw at Gastonia on July 28.
Morrison, who has 140 home runs over 11 Major League seasons, was with the Rockers last year, hitting .370 before having his contract selected by the Cincinnati Reds. He opened the 2021 season as the Rockers’ first baseman, slugging three home runs in nine games while batting .370 with an OPS of 1.226 during his brief stay.
The Rockers added East Forsyth High School grad Dull as a free agent on Aug. 24, 2021. The righthanded reliever appeared in 16 games and posted a 1-1 record with a 2.87 ERA, the second-best ERA in the bullpen behind Jonathon Crawford’s 2.70.
A five-year Major League veteran, Dull made his debut in September 2015, pitching a scoreless inning for the A’s against the Angels. In 2016, his first full big league season, Dull appeared in 70 games, sporting a 2.42 ERA and recorded three saves.
Johnson returns to the Rockers after a successful rookie campaign in 2021. A graduate of High Point University, Johnson finished the season on the mound in strong fashion, shutting out opponents in each of his final eight appearances in September. For the season, Johnson went 4-0 with a 4.91 ERA.
Alfonzo joins Quincy Latimore and Tyler Ladendorf as the only remaining Rockers from the 2019 season. Alfonzo hit .273 with two home runs and 49 RBIs in 2021, his highest batting average in three years while achieving a career-high in RBIs, doubles and on-base percentage. Alfonzo heated up with the temperatures in 2021, hitting a combined .332 with 27 RBI in July and August.
Hensley spent the majority of the 2021 season as a member of the Rockers’ starting rotation, making starts in 18 of his 24 appearances. The lone lefthanded starter, Hensley went 6-9 with a 6.07 ERA. He set the Rockers’ franchise record with two complete games, coming in wins over Lexington on July 17 and at Gastonia on July 29. Hensley struck out a season-high seven in a win at Southern Maryland on July 23. Hensley found success pitching in front of the hometown fans, posting a 3.38 ERA at Truist Point.
One of two former first-round picks to play for High Point in 2021, Crawford’s swing-and-miss stuff quickly solidified his role in the back of the bullpen. The right-hander recorded a 2.70 ERA through 21 outings, while striking out 33 batters in 23.1 innings.
