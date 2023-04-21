WALLBURG — Alissa Russ fashioned another sterling performance in the circle and Oak Grove stopped neighborhood rival Ledford 6-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A softball contest Friday at Ledford.
Mixing pitches, Russ limited the Panthers to two hits, struck out 10, walked one and ran into trouble in just one inning as the Grizzlies improved to 15-3 and remained undefeated in the conference while going to 8-0.
Both of the Panther hits came early, a double in the first after a double play took care of a runner who was hit by a pitch and a single in the second.
Russ retired the side in order over the next three innings, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and allowed a meaningless walk in the seventh. Ledford drops to 9-6, 3-5.
Oak Grove took advantage of Ledford’s fielding in stitching together four runs in the third, which proved to be enough offense.
Lexi Weisner led off the inning hitting a grounder to third and was safe at first as she collided with the first baseman’s catch of a throw. Ella Butcher followed with a grounder and indecision on whether to throw to second or first led to a no-throw and both runners being safe. Carly White followed with a grounder to third and beat the throw to first for an infield to first.
A walk then forced in the Grizzlies first run. Russ then lifted a fly ball to left field that was caught by Alex Graham, who then threw out the runner trying to score from third. But that didn’t limit the damage. Allie Johnston ripped a two-run double and then scored as the lead expanded to 4-0.
Weisner scored both of the Grizzlies’ other runs, giving her three for the game. In the fifth, he reached on an error and went to third when White reached base and went to second on a high throw to first. Weisner then scored on a sacrifice fly.
In the sixth, Weisner wound up at second on a single and an error, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a grounder to first.
Ledford loaded the bases in the sixth on a hit batter, an error and a walk. But, Russ forced a ground ball and got out of the inning.
