Ledford’s Hailey Hoots tags out Oak Grove’s Taylor Grainger as she slides into home during Friday’s game at Ledford.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

WALLBURG — Alissa Russ fashioned another sterling performance in the circle and Oak Grove stopped neighborhood rival Ledford 6-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A softball contest Friday at Ledford.

Mixing pitches, Russ limited the Panthers to two hits, struck out 10, walked one and ran into trouble in just one inning as the Grizzlies improved to 15-3 and remained undefeated in the conference while going to 8-0.

