HIGH POINT — Georgia golfers Bob Royak and Doug Hanzel were in a familiar place, at the top of the leaderboard, when the first round of the 54-hole National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament ended late Wednesday afternoon at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
Royak, the defending champion, went on a hot streak after a 45-minute storm interruption and shot 5-under 67 for a 1-shot lead over former two-time winner Doug Hanzel in the featured Senior Division.
“I had a nice run after the weather delay,” Royal said. “I went par-par and then made four birdies in a row. I hit the ball great. I missed one green and three-putted for bogey on No. 1 from about a yard off the green. That was the only mistake I made. I’d love to hit the ball like that every day.”
Royak, who played the back 9 first, birdied holes 4, 5, 6 and 7 as he charged from 1-under to 5-under following the stoppage for water-swamped greens and lightning in the area.
“The wind laid down and the course was a little softer, so I thought I could be a little more aggressive off the tee because the ball wasn’t going to roll into any trouble,” Royal said. “The ball didn’t go as far, but it stayed pretty much where you hit it, so that was a good feeling standing on the tee box.”
Royal made birdie from about five feet on No. 4, from about six feet on No. 5, from about three feet on No. 6 and just missed an eagle putt from the back fringe and tapped in for birdie on No. 7.
“I played well here last year and have good memories,” said Royak, who finished second in a tournament last week. “I like the greens and how the course sets up for me. If I stay away from any crazy bad shots, I should be in good shape.”
Hanzel reached 5-under during his round with five birdies in a nine-hole stretch from 4-12 then dropped a shot following a poor tee shot on 14.
“I hit 17 greens in regulation and made five birdies and one bogey, and the bogey was the one green I missed,” Hanzel said. “I hit two par-5s in two. I didn’t putt great, but it was an easy 68.”
Hanzel restarted after the rain delay with a birdie on 12 that was his last.
“I hit a good drive, hit an 8-iron within 20 feet and knocked it in,” Hanzel said. “So that was a good start after the rain delay.”
Hanzel also birdied 4, 6, 7 and 10.
“The one from 20 feet was the longest birdie putt I had,” Hanzel said. “The front nine, I could have shot 4- or 5-under easily, and I shot 3. I hit it good. The course is good. There’s no reason not to make putts. I put it in good spots and didn’t have to make them from very far away.”
Kevin VandenBerg of Syracuse, playing here for the first time, shot 3-under 69 on his 56th birthday for sole possession of third place. After an eagle on 17, VandenBerg was in position to tie Hanzel for second but bogeyed 18.
VandenBerg’s round also included birdies on 2,10 and 13 and a bogey on 12,
“I was pin-high on 18 and just touched it and it went 12 feet past,” VandenBerg said. “I missed a shorty on 12. Other than that, it was a good solid round. It’s my first time here, I just tried to keep it in play.”
Former winner Jack Hall, Allen Peake and Gary Robinson are another stroke back at 2-under 70. Former winner Steve Harwell, Todd Hendley and Trent Gregory fired 1-under 71s and are in a tie for seventh.
The tournament also includes play for two other age groups — the Super Seniors for 65-and-over and the Legends for those 70-and-over.
Jim Pierson of Charlotte shot 71 for a 1-shot lead over Mark Weston of Florida in the Super Seniors. Bev Hargraves of Arkansas carded 69 for a 4-shot cushion over Frank Costanzo in the Legends division.
