SALISBURY — High Point Post 87 had Rowan County on the hook. But somehow Post 342 wiggled free.
Post 87 led by five runs in the middle innings. But Rowan County rallied over the final two — scoring five in the seventh, capped by a walk-off grand slam — to beat the HiToms 6-5 in the American Legion Area III baseball championship Thursday at Catawba’s Newman Park.
“We played well,” said Post 87 coach Luke Spiva, who played at Catawba. “Our pitchers threw it well up until that last inning. That’s a good team — well-coached, and we got outcoached tonight. The players did their job, and we got outcoached tonight,” he said, crediting Rowan coach Jim Gantt.
Devin Villaman had an inside-the-park home run that gave the HiToms the lead in the third. Tanner Royals added an RBI double that highlighted a four-run outburst in the sixth. Bryce Hooker also had an RBI while Landon Mowery, Tyler Shafer and Evan Goodwin, who doubled, each added a hit.
Starting pitcher Dylan Story was solid in two scheduled innings, and reliever Bryson King followed suit in four innings as Post 87 tried to keep arms fresh for next week’s state tournament. In the seventh, however, Post 342 — which got on the board with a solo home run in the sixth — rallied hard.
A leadoff walk and a single to right started the inning. Then a one-out single plated a run and a walk loaded the bases — and suddenly the winning run was at the plate. Spiva tried to shift gears with another reliever, but Rowan’s Hayden Simmerson hammered a pitch over the left-field wall for the game winner.
“Momentum is a crazy thing,” Spiva said.
Tanner Royals took the loss while Lucas Graham got the win. Graham also had three hits at the plate for Post 342, which will be Area III’s top seed in next week’s state tournament while the HiToms will be the No. 2 seed. Blake Hill added two hits and Aiden Schenck homered.
Post 87, having already locked up a state tournament berth with last week’s semifinals sweep, will look to regroup. It’ll open double-elimination tournament play against Area II’s top seed Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Campbell University.
“It doesn’t change too much — it’s just a seeding thing,” Spiva said. “We’re going to go into next week with a lot of confidence. We’ve had a fantastic season to this point, and we’re a very, very good team. I’ll go to war with these guys, and I’ll still say it — it doesn’t matter what the results are next week — we have the best team in the state.”
