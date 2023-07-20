HPTSPTS-07-21-23 POST 87.jpg

Post 87 HiToms batter Landon Mowery, left, beats out a bunt during Thursday’s Area III championship against Rowan County at Catawba’s Newman Park.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

SALISBURY — High Point Post 87 had Rowan County on the hook. But somehow Post 342 wiggled free.

Post 87 led by five runs in the middle innings. But Rowan County rallied over the final two — scoring five in the seventh, capped by a walk-off grand slam — to beat the HiToms 6-5 in the American Legion Area III baseball championship Thursday at Catawba’s Newman Park.