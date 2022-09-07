HIGH POINT — WIth the bases loaded and the score tied with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, Lancaster brought an outfielder in and lined up five across the infield in hopes of turning a double play.
It didn’t matter.
Michael Martinez hit a ball not only over the infielders but everything else as it went over the wall in right field for a walk-off grand slam as the Rockers defeated the Barnstormers 5-1 in dramatic fashion Wednesday at Truist Point.
High Point improved to 66-56 and took the lead again from Lancaster (65-56) in the Atlantic League wild-card race while moving 3.5 games ahead of Lexington, which lost earlier in the day to Gastonia. Lancaster, however, is still in the driver’s seat to win an automatic berth as the North Division second half champion.
Zander Wiel walked, Quincy Latimore doubled and Logan Morrison was intentionally walked, setting the table for Martinez to hit the Rockers’ second walk-off grand slam of the season.
With the count 2-0, Martinez was looking for a fastball from Lancaster reliever Brandyn Sittinger and got it.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play,” Martinez said. They were playing the infield in and that gave me a chance. I felt good tonight.”
The ending brought an end to a pitcher’s duel as both starters allowed one run, with Rocker knuckleballer Mickey Jannis going 7.2 innings and Barnstormer starter Oscar De La Cruz going 7 innings.
Jannis allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked two. Lancaster scored in the second. Ariel Sandoval doubled and designated hitter Anderson Feliz followed with an RBI single.
Jannis retired the Barnstormers in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh. In the eighth, he allowed a single and walked. Rockers manager Jamie Keefe then called on closer Ryan Dull with two outs.
Dull (7-1) got the final out of the inning on a flyout and in the ninth, struck out three — the first two before allowing a double.
De La Cruz struck out 10, allowed three hits and walked just one. He had a perfect game through three, including striking out the side on nine pitches in the third. Michael Russell became the first Rockers baserunner when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth.
Martinez broke up the no-hitter when he singled in the fifth. He was sacrificed to second and tied the score when he scored on Giovanny Alfonzo’s double. Alfonzo was thrown out at home when Michael Russell later singled.
Alfonzo reached third in the eighth on a single, wild pitch and sacrifice but a strikeout and flyout kept him from scoring.
The teams wrap up a three-game series tonight.
