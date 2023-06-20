HIGH POINT — The Rockers unleashed a torrent of runs on a wet night Tuesday.
High Point scored four in the third and four more in the fourth on the way to defeating Lexington 8-3 in a game stopped in the middle of the sixth after rain started falling heavily.
The Rockers improved to 32-15 and moved within a half-game of leader Gastonia in the Atlantic League South division. The Honey Hunters lost to Lancaster 6-0.
Zander Wiel continued his hot hitting, slugging a double, a triple and driving in two runs. Michael Russell laced a double, had a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs. Daiken Yoh singled, was hit by two pitches and scored twice. Shed Long Jr. laced an RBI single, and Ben Aklinski and Ryan Grotjohn ripped an RBI each.
Long, manager Jamie Keefe and D.J. Burt were ejected by home plate umpire Andrew Vincent between the fifth and sixth innings. Long was tossed as he went to take his position at second. Keefe then was tossed vehemently arguing Long’s ejection. Burt, who didn’t play, was tossed after yelling something from the dugout.
The game started 14 minutes late, was stopped at 8:26 and called at 9:03.
Rockers starter Mickey Jannis picked up the win, becoming the first seven-game winner in the Atlantic League this season. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking two. He fell an out short of a complete game after two runs scored in the sixth. Bryce Hensley retired the final batter.
Lexington starter Yeudy Garcia went the distance in taking the loss. In addition to the eight runs, he surrendered eight hits, walked three and struck out two.
The Rockers were down 1-0 when they swamped the Counter Clocks while batting around in the third and fourth. Brian Parreira and Yoh started the third with consecutive singles. Long doubled to center, scoring Parreira. Russell lofted the sacrifice fly that brought home Yoh. Wiel hit his first triple of the season to center, scoring Long, and later raced home on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, You was hit by a pitch and scored on Russell’s double to center. Russell raced home when Wiel doubled. Wiel scored on an Aklinski single and Aklinski scored on a Grotjohn single.
The series is scheduled to continue today at 6:35 p.m. Joe Johnson, who was a standout at High Point University, is expected to start on the mound for the Rockers.
