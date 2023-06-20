HPTSPTS-06-21-23 ROCKERS.jpg

Rockers player Dai-Kang Yang (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during Tuesday’s game against the Lexington Counter Clocks at Truist Point.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers unleashed a torrent of runs on a wet night Tuesday.

High Point scored four in the third and four more in the fourth on the way to defeating Lexington 8-3 in a game stopped in the middle of the sixth after rain started falling heavily.