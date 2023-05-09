Rockers logo.jpg

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Designated hitter Beau Taylor drove in three runs with a two-run homer and sacrifice fly as the High Point Rockers won their eighth straight game with an 8-5 victory over the Lexington Counter Clocks on Tuesday night at Counter Clocks Field.

The Rockers are now 10-1 on the season and continue on the best start in the four-year history of the franchise. High Point now holds a 2.5 game lead in the South Division as Gastonia and Lexington are each 7-3 following Tuesday’s nights games.

