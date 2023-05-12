HIGH POINT — Last season, the Rockers struggled against Gastonia in their early meetings, losing the first six and 11 of the first 12.
High Point won’t go that long without a win this year against the Honey Hunters, the team they defeated for the Southern Division pennant by winning the last two games.
The Rockers (11-2) built a big lead with a six-run third inning that included a two-run double from Beau Taylor and back-to-back homers — a three-run shot by Zander Wiel and a solo blast from Ben Aklinski — then held on for an 8-5 victory before an announced crowd of 2,592 at Truist Point.
“This was huge,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “This is game 1, and we went (a long time) to get one last year. They’ve been a thorn in our side over the last year, and it’s nice to get the first one at home and get the boys rolling, putting the ball in play like we did tonight.”
The Rockers also scored two in the sixth on John Nogowski’s two-run single that scored D.J. Burt and John Daly.
Not everything was smooth, however.
Starting pitcher Neil Ramirez left in the top of the fourth after feeling pain in his shoulder. Keefe said the early diagnosis indicated no structural damage and that Ramirez, who allowed two hits, may not miss much time.
“It was a great start by Neil,” Keefe said. “He had a little hiccup with his shoulder. It didn’t feel right. We think it’s in the muscle. The last pitch of third, he felt a little tug. He went out in the fourth and didn’t feel right. We were just being precautionary, being smart.”
That forced Keefe into using five relievers. Jeremy Rhoades, Bryce Hensley and Kyle Halbohn each gave up a run in the fifth, sixth and seventh as the Honey Hunters cut the lead to 8-3.
In the ninth, Gastonia added two when Scott Manea laced a two-run double that was the third straight hit off Gabriel Castellanos, reducing the lead to 8-5.
The next batter, Steven Sensley then belted a fly ball to left. John Daly ran down and caught the hooking drive for the second out and the game ended on a pop out caught in foul territory.
The second game of the series is today at 6:35 p.m.
