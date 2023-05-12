HPTSPTS-05-13-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Neil Ramirez delivers a pitch during Friday’s game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Last season, the Rockers struggled against Gastonia in their early meetings, losing the first six and 11 of the first 12.

High Point won’t go that long without a win this year against the Honey Hunters, the team they defeated for the Southern Division pennant by winning the last two games.

