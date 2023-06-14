HIGH POINT — The Rockers melded together an all-around solid game Wednesday and defeated the Frederick Ball Club 6-3 at Truist Point.
High Point’s offense did most of its damage when it produced five runs in the third and four pitchers held Frederick to one run through eight innings.
“I’ll take them all like that,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said.
With the victory, the Rockers improved to 29-13 and slipped back into first place in the Atlantic League South division by a half-game over Gastonia, which lost 10-9 to Southern Maryland earlier in the day.
High Point’s offensive surge in the third followed Frederick scoring once in the top of the inning.
John Daly reached first on an infield hit, advanced when Joe Johnson grounded to first and scored when Shed Long Jr. singled up the middle, tying the score 1-1.
Michael Russell then walked. Zander Wiel lifted a drive to left and was robbed of a hit when former big league pitcher Steven Brault made a diving catch. Ben Aklinski looped a single to right that scored Long, and Ryan Grotjohn followed with a ball that sailed beyond the left field wall as the wind blew out.
“We’re not putting a lot of firepower out there right now,” Keefe said. “We put a team defense out there that played really well.”
It was Grotjohn’s fifth homer of the season, and Russell matched that in the sixth.
“Grotjohn is about to go off, which is nice,” Keefe said. That was a big bomb for him and really picked us up, but I think he needed it more than we needed it. He’s starting to feel it and take off pretty soon. But the big factor was Benny’s 2-out RBI. That’s about as good of an at-bat as he’s had all year. He really had to grind through that one.”
Kyle Barraclaugh started for the Rockers on the mound and picked up the win, giving up a run and three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. It was his first decision of the season.
“It was his second start and the ball was coming out nice,” Keefe said. “We idn t have the velocity that he’s used to. He kept them off balance. He gave up a couple of balls that found holes and got through. That was a pretty good five innings. . . It was definitely a good one.”
Jeremy Rhoades, Taylor Guerrieri and Cam Bedrosian each threw an inning of scoreless relief, with Bedrosain the only one among the trio who gave up a hit. Frederick scored twice in the ninth against Ryan Dull on a one-run double and a sacrifice fly.
