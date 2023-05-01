HIGH POINT — Happy with taking two of three against Long Island on a season-opening weekend at Truist Point, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe heads into seven more games at home already down a starting pitcher.
High Point will face Charleston in a three-game series starting tonight and will then take on Frederick in a four-game set that begins Friday and ends with a Monday matinee.
Neil Ramierz, who logged 185 pitching appearances over six seasons in the Major Leagues, is penciled as the starter on Tuesday. Brandon Leibrandt, another former big leaguer, is slated to start on the mound on Wednesday.
The change in the rotation comes on Thursday. Craig Stem is out after suffering a broken hand when struck by a live drive in the second inning of the Rockers’ season-opening 3-2 victory on Friday and his absence creates the biggest early-season concern for Keefe.
Mickey Jannis, another former big leaguer, will take Stem’s place in the rotation on Thursday. Jannis gave up two runs in two innings of relief on Sunday as the Rockers fell 5-2.
“That’s it,” Keefe said when asked if Stem’s injury is his biggest issue. “They’ve got to go in and see if there are any more fractures. Once they do that, we should get an update on Tuesday or Wednesday. Hopefully, it heals well. Maybe we have him back in two months.”
Keefe said he decided to move Jannis back to the starting rotation, where he was at the end of the last season, and because the Rockers have enough arms in the bullpen. Keefe said he didn’t recall Neil Uskali, who was released last week and has been ill, as insurance of having an arm ready to go in case some of the former Major Leaguers get a call from a big league organization.
The best pitching performance of the weekend was six innings of no-hit ball tossed by Ben Braymer at the start of a 10-2 win on Saturday that also includes a six RBI performance from new catcher Beau Taylor on a three-run triple and a three-run homer.
“We’ve just got to look at the next three games (against Charleston) because the way some of these guys are throwing the ball, they may be out of here before you can say,’boo,’” Keefe said. “Benny with the way he threw the ball and guys in the bullpen, too. So we’re looking forward to getting (manager) Billy Horn and the (Dirty) Birds in here and go from there.”
Charleston is 1-0 after two games in its opening series was rained out.
“We took 2 of 3 so we feel good of course,” Keefe said. “They’re undefeated but they’ve only played one. We’re going to face their 2-3-4 pitchers and we’ll have our 4-5-1 but we like all three of ours who are going so it doesn’t matter. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”
