HIGH POINT — The Rockers awoke offensively in the middle innings and sailed past Staten Island 9-4 on Tuesday in the start of a three-game series at Truist Point.
High Point starter Mickey Jannis, who went five innings, picked up his 10th win of the season, tying for most in the league. He became the third in Rockers history with double-digit wins in a season, joining Tommy Lawrence with 11 in 2021 and Joe Van Meter with 10 in 2019.
High Point (57-31) improved to 16-9 in the second half, keeping the lead in the Atlantic League South while becoming the first club in the league to win 35 games at home this season.
The Rockers did all of their scoring in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Zander Wiel went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in and D.J. Burt was 2 for 5. Brian Parreria laced a bases-clearing double and Ben Aklinski tripled and drove in a run.
High Point grabbed the lead in the fourth as it finally overcame an early Ferry Hawks lead. Ryan Grotjohn, back after time on the injured list while nursing an injured oblique, doubled to center and D.J Burt followed with an infield hit to third. Ben Aklinski tripled to deep center and Grotjohn and Burt scored, putting the Rockers up 5-4.
All of the Rockers’ runs to that point came against starter Nick Beardsley, who took the loss as he dropped to 2-4 with a 9.20 ERA. Beardsley shut High Point down earlier in the year.
“He got us here the last time,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “He has a high ERA and has given up a lot of hits. I think the guys finally settled in and got in a hitter’s count. It’s tough when a guy is throwing 86 over the middle of the plate. You want to attack, but the guys finally started working into hitter’s counts.”
High Point then took control with four runs in the fifth. Staten Island pitcher Anthony Quattrocchi, on relief for Nick Beardsley, walked the first three batters. Parreira then smacked his base-clearing double to center against a shallow-playing defense. Grotjohn hit a grounder to first and reached when first baseman Chris Brito failed to pick up the ball as he started toward the bag. Quattrocchi hit the first base umpire with a wild pickoff move, allowing Parreira to race home, bumping the lead to 9-4.
Jannis went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jeremy Rhoades, Jameson McGrane, Sam Selman and Ryan Dull each threw a hitless inning of relief, with Selman and McGrane striking out the side as High Point’s hurlers combined for 11 strikeouts.
“Mickey had his long inning and we got him out of there because he’s coming back Sunday and the bullpen was awesome,” Keefe said. “If we can throw the leather like we’ve been throwing it and don’t give up hits for extra bases that keeps us in ballgames.
Staten Island dented the scoreboard in the second. Brito walked and Luis Castro was hit by a pitch. When they attempted a double steal, Castro became caught in a rundown and Brito scored before Castro was tagged out.
Brandon Pugh made it 2-0 when he led off the third with a home run that landed in the right field seats and Angel Aguilar’s RBI single made it 3-0.
High Point tied it in the third. A bases-loaded walk drawn by designated hitter Beau Taylor forced in the first run and Zander Wiel followed with a single that scored Long and Aklinski. Staten Island went in front for the final time when Jack Elliott doubled and scored when Pugh singled in the next at-bat.
The series continues today with Neil Ramirez listed as the probable starting pitcher for the Rockers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.