HIGH POINT — The Rockers awoke offensively in the middle innings and sailed past Staten Island 9-4 on Tuesday in the start of a three-game series at Truist Point.

High Point starter Mickey Jannis, who went five innings, picked up his 10th win of the season, tying for most in the league. He became the third in Rockers history with double-digit wins in a season, joining Tommy Lawrence with 11 in 2021 and Joe Van Meter with 10 in 2019.