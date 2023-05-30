GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers tied the club record for the largest deficit overcome in a win as they opened a three-game set with Gastonia with a 10-8 win on Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers overcame deficits of 5-0 and 6-1 by scoring nine runs in their final four at-bats behind three home runs.
High Point had previously overcome five-run deficits on four occasions, most recently after trailing the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes 5-0 in May 2022.
Michael Martinez’ led the Rockers with four RBI while Beau Taylor hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth. Michael Russell, Ryan Grotjohn and Taylor each had a pair of hits for the Rockers.
Down 6-1, High Point began its comeback In the top of the sixth as Cam Williamson singled and Martinez hit his first homer of the season, a shot far over the left field wall to pull the Rockers within three at 6-3. Brian Parriera, who replaced ejected John Nogowski at first, singled and Zander Wiel was hit by a pitch. Ben Aklinski grounded to third and Gastonia was able to force Wiel at second but left Parreira and Aklinski on the corners. Ryan Grotjohn then singled to center to score Parreira and make it a 6-4 contest. Aklinski wound up at third and was able to score on a balk by Gastonia starting pitcher Ian McKinney to cut the deficit to one.
Gastonia scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. The first run came across the plate on a throwing area and the other on an RBI double.
In the top of the seventh, John Daly and Cam Williamson drew walks from reliever Bryan Blanton. Daly stole second and moved to third on a flyout by Russell. Martinez drove in his fourth run of the night when he grounded out to first, allowing Daly to score and make it an 8-6 game.
The Rockers opened the eighth inning against Gastonia reliever David Richardson (L, 2-1) with back-to-back singles by Aklinski and Grotjohn before Beau Taylor blasted a three-run shot to right to give High Point its first lead at 9-8. Russell then added some insurance with a solo homer, his first of the year, for a 10-8 Rocker advantage.
Ryan Dull pitched the ninth for the Rockers, earning his seventh save in seven opportunities. He continues his stretch of scoreless innings as he has now thrown 12 innings without allowing a run and just one hit. Dull has 22 strikeouts and just three walks this season.
Kyle Halbohn was the winning pitcher.
The Rockers started slowly on Tuesday night, trailing 2-0 after the first as Gastonia struck for a pair of runs off High Point starter Neil Uskali. J.C. Escarra hit a solo homer, his eighth of the year with one out and that was followed an out later by third baseman Carlos Franco hitting his eighth homer of the year.
The Honey Hunters added three runs in the fifth on a RBI single and two-run double for a 5-0 lead.
During the bottom of the third, Rockers first baseman John Nogowski was ejected from the game and manager Jamie Keefe soon followed.
High Point got on the board in the top of the fourth when Russell tripled into the right-center gap and scored on a Martinez ground out.
The Rockers again trailed by five at 6-1 when Gastonia’s Jack Reinheimer singled in the bottom of the fourth to score catcher Scott Manea who had doubled.
High Point and Gastonia will play game two of the three-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers will send newcomer RHP Matt Solter to the mound to face Gastonia’s Zach Mort (3-0, 2.65). The game will be streamed live on FloSports and MixLR will carry the Rockers’ audio broadcast of the game.
