By ENTERPRISE STAFF

GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers tied the club record for the largest deficit overcome in a win as they opened a three-game set with Gastonia with a 10-8 win on Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers overcame deficits of 5-0 and 6-1 by scoring nine runs in their final four at-bats behind three home runs.

