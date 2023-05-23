HIGH POINT — The Rockers did it a run at time as they came from behind in each game and swept Lancaster in a rare doubleheader Tuesday at Truist Point.
Both games were scheduled for seven innings. High Point won the first one 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth and took the second one 4-2.
With the pair of victories, the Rockers bounced back after dropping all three at Long Island over the weekend and improved to 18-6.
“We just had put it behind us,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We came home and had that nice day off.”
Ben Rhoades, who worked just the eighth, was the winning pitcher in the first game after starter Mickey Jannis gave up the Barnstormers run but allowed just three hits and struck out nine.
Neil Uskali got the win in the second as the pitcher of record when the Rockers went ahead in the fifth on Dai-Kang Yoh’s sacrifice fly. Usakli gave up two runs and three hits. Jameson McGrane and Ryan Dull each pitched an inning in holding the Barnstormers (7-16) scoreless, with Dull getting a save.
“We threw the ball fantastic both games,” Keefe said. “Mickey was outstanding and Neil threw it really well. When we needed it, guys stepped up and got some really big hits. We’re not tearing the cover off the ball but we’re doing smart things and running the bases well, also.”
High Point won the first game when Michael Martinez punched a walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth.
John Daly started the inning on second as the ghost runner. Michael Russell and Martinez then hit consecutive singles, with Martinez driving in Daly.
The Rockers trailed early until Zander Wiel smacked a homer, his fifth of the season, to left field, making it 1-1 in the fourth inning.
Lancaster broke on top in the second. Trayvon Robinson tripled and broke for home when Chris Proctor hit a bouncer to first. John Nogowski threw to the plate but Robinson narrowly beat the throw.
In the second game, Lancaster struck first, plating two in the second. Kelly Dugan led off with a double. Jake Hoover pinch ran and scored on Robinson’s double. Robinson scored on Jack Conley’s single.
The Rockers countered with a run in the third. Center fielder D.J. Burt, who made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in the top of the inning, stroked a hit to center and hustled for a double. He went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
High Point pulled even in the fourth. Zander Wiel launched a deep fly ball to left that bounced off the wall. He reached second and scored when Ben Aklinski, the next batter, laced a single.
The Rockers went ahead in the fifth. Burt ripped a ball that rolled to the wall in center and easily turned it into a triple but tweaked a muscle rounding second. John Daly replaced Burt and scored on Dai-Kang Yoh’s sacrifice fly.
“D.J. Burt is playing his tail off,” Keefe said. “Some of those catches, he’s a special player. On that triple, he had an overreach on the stride at second, just a little tug. He will probably be out tomorrow, come off the bench if need be.”
High Point padded the lead in the sixth. Beau Taylor doubled and scored when John Daly hit a bouncer to third and the throw to first went past the bag.
