LEXINGTON, Ky. — Neil Uskali, released in the preseason, tossed four innings of one-hit shutout ball in his first start and the Rockers defeated Lexington 5-1 Wednesday for their second victory in a three-game series.

Daiken Yoh went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs as the Rockers improved to 11-3. Yoh lifted a sacrifice fly and scored Ben Aklinski in the fifth, hit a grounder that scored Zander Wiel in the seventh and smacked a double with Ryan Grotjohn aboard, producing the first of two runs in the ninth. Yoh later scored when John Daly belted a sacrifice fly.

