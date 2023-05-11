LEXINGTON, Ky. — Neil Uskali, released in the preseason, tossed four innings of one-hit shutout ball in his first start and the Rockers defeated Lexington 5-1 Wednesday for their second victory in a three-game series.
Daiken Yoh went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs as the Rockers improved to 11-3. Yoh lifted a sacrifice fly and scored Ben Aklinski in the fifth, hit a grounder that scored Zander Wiel in the seventh and smacked a double with Ryan Grotjohn aboard, producing the first of two runs in the ninth. Yoh later scored when John Daly belted a sacrifice fly.
Brian Parreria put High Point on the board in the third when he hit a solo homer. An RBI double in the sixth off reliever Mickey Jannis drove in Lexington’s lone run and brought the Counter Clocks within 2-1.
Jannis (2-0), who replaced Uskali in the fifth and tossed three innings, was awarded the victory because Uskali didn’t go the five innings needed to qualify.
Lexington prevailed 2-0 in a matinee game on Wednesday. Both runs scored when J.C Encarnacion singled with runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Rockers loaded the bases in the top of the eighth but Ben Aklinski struck out to end the inning.
Lexington closer Garrett Schilling put the Rockers down in order in the ninth to earn his league-leading fifth save of the year.
The Rockers left eight runners aboard and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Wiel was the only Rocker to collect a pair of hits.
High Point starter Ben Braymer, who had not allowed a hit in his first two starts covering 12 innings, allowed five hits over his six innings of work with a pair of walks and five strikeouts. Gabriel Castellanos threw a scoreless seventh for the Rockers before yielding to A.J. Cole (L, 0-1) in the eighth.
The Rockers return home and start a three-game series with Gastonia today at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.