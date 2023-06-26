WALDORF, Md. – The Rockers rallied past the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-4 in Atlantic League baseball Sunday afternoon at Southern Maryland.
High Point scored three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings, after trailing 1-0 in the third and 2-0 in the fifth. The Blue Crabs inched back within reach, scoring single runs in the eighth and ninth. But the Rockers closed out the victory.
Beau Taylor went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for High Point (36-16), which matched Southern Maryland with nine hits for the game. Brian Parreira went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Michael Martinez added a hit and an RBI.
Relief pitcher Cam Bedrosian got the win, striking out the lone two batters he faced to close out the sixth inning. Sam Selman picked up the hold and Ryan Dull got the save – each pitching an inning of relief.
Jacques Pucheu took the loss in a third of an inning for the Blue Crabs (27-23), who were highlighted offensively by Jack Sundberg with three hits, including a double, and by Khalil Lee and Ian Yetsko with a home run apiece.
High Point will visit rival Gastonia for a three-game series starting today. It will return home Friday to host York for a three-game series.
On Saturday, the Rockers crushed Southern Maryland 19-4. Shed Long Jr. went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead High Point, which led 7-3 through three innings and added five runs in the fifth, three in the seventh and four in the ninth.
Taylor also had two hits and four RBIs, while Martinez had two hits and two RBIs and Dai-Kang Yan had two hits and one RBI as the Rockers outhit Southern Maryland 18-5 for the game. A.J. Cole also had a home run.
Bryce Hensley picked up the win in relief, striking out one while allowing one hit and no walks in two shutout innings. Starting pitcher Willie Rios took the loss in 2 1/3 innings for the Blue Crabs, as Ian Yetsko had two hits while Philip Caulfield had two RBIs.
