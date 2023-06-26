High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.