LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Rockers finished off a three-game sweep of the Lexington Counter Clockers – winning 7-3 on Saturday and 8-3 on Sunday – in Atlantic League baseball at Counter Clocks Field.

On Sunday, Emmanuel Tapia had two hits – including a double – and two RBIs to lead High Point (47-24 overall, 6-2 second half). Dai-Kang Yang, who homered, and Brian Parreira each had two hits and one RBI, while Joe Johnson added a home run as the Rockers scored four in the ninth to pull away.