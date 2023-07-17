LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Rockers finished off a three-game sweep of the Lexington Counter Clockers – winning 7-3 on Saturday and 8-3 on Sunday – in Atlantic League baseball at Counter Clocks Field.
On Sunday, Emmanuel Tapia had two hits – including a double – and two RBIs to lead High Point (47-24 overall, 6-2 second half). Dai-Kang Yang, who homered, and Brian Parreira each had two hits and one RBI, while Joe Johnson added a home run as the Rockers scored four in the ninth to pull away.
Bryce Hensley pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to get the win as four relievers combined to allow just two hits and two walks over the final four innings.
On Saturday, Zander Wiel and Shed Long Jr. each homered for High Point, which totaled 11 hits for the game. Wiel finished with two hits and two RBIs, as did Michael Martinez. Yang, who tripled, also had two hits and an RBI.
Ryan Weiss got the pitching win, striking out eight in seven innings while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. Jameson McGrane picked up the save, retiring all four batters he faced – striking out two.
High Point extended its winning streak to four games.
The Rockers, following a day off Monday, will visit rival Gastonia for a three-game series starting today before returning home Friday to start a three-game series against the Long Island Ducks.
