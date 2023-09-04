HIGH POINT — The Rockers couldn’t keep a mid-game lead on Monday and failed to break out of what is now a full-blown slump.
York took advantage of the hosts’ bullpen and defensive shortcomings and rallied for a 9-6 victory on a hot, sunny afternoon as High Point lost for a season-worst sixth straight game and for the seventh time in eight games.
The Rockers dropped to 69-42 for the season. At 28-20 in the Atlantic League second half, they were assured of remaining at least 3.5 games behind South division leader Gastonia, which played Monday night.
High Point now shifts its attention to its final home series, four games against Gastonia beginning with two seven-inning games on Tuesday beginning at 5:15 p.m. The Honey Hunters will serve as the home team for the first game, which was rained out at Gastonia.
York scored five runs against High Point’s bullpen on Monday while the Rockers committed three errors.
“When it goes south, it goes south quick,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We’re just playing good baseball right. We’ve been the best defensive team in the league and we’re making defensive mistakes. Our bullpen has been untouchable this season and we’re getting hammered in the bullpen.
“Something has got to change. We’ll make some changes that have to happen. We’ve got to turn it out. We’re going to get embarrassed here at home if we don’t.”
High Point turned it around momentarily when it scored three runs in the fifth and took its final lead at 5-4. Shed Long Jr. led off the inning with his 12th homer of the year. Ryan Grotjohn then walked and Ben Aklinski walked. Zander Wiel then laced a two-run double down the left field line, putting the Rockers ahead.
The Revolution regained the lead by scoring two with two outs in the seventh against Rockers reliever Kyle Halbohn, who was the losing pitcher, dropping to 2-2.
Halbohn walked Richard Urena, gave up a ground rule double to Nellie Rodriguez and a bloop single by Jacob Rhinesmith that fell between shortstop Long and left fielder Wiel, making the score 6-5.
In the eighth with Cam Bedrosian pitching, Tomo Otosaka laced a leadoff single. Troy Stokes Jr. hit a grounder that third baseman Diego Garcia fielded but his throw to second attempting to get a force play was high enough that Michael Martinez was forced to leap off the bag, enabling Otosaka to reach second while Stokes was safe at second. Jhon Nunez ripped a two-run double to center, went to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-6.
The Rockers added one in the eighth when Aklinski belted a lead-off triple, and after Wiel walked, scored when Quincy Latimore lifted a sacrifice fly to right. Brian Parreira then walked, bringing the tying run to the plate but reliever Zach Neff shut the door as Diego Goris flied to right and Emmaunuel Tapia popped out to third.
Neff retired the Rockers in order in the ninth.
“I will say the guys still have fight,” Keefe said. “They got the tying run to the plate and that’s all you can ask for. But we have to turn things around. We have 14-15 games left and we have to turn it around now.”
Wiel went 2 for 3 as the only Rocker with more than one hit in a six-hit attack. He also drove in three runs, the first one when he hit 27th homer of the year in the first as High Point went up 2-1. Wiel’s homer followed Long drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second, going to third on a groundout and scoring on Aklinski’s grounder to third.
Rockers starter Jheyson Manzueta worked five innings and surrendered four runs and seven hits, struck out four and walked two. Revs starter Nick Parker also lasted five innings and gave up five runs and five hits. Nelvin Correra, who didn’t allow a baserunner in the sixth and seventh, picked up the win.
“The last three games we’ve had a chance and we’ve got to get over that hump,” Keefe said. “We’ve all been through these five, six, seven, eight game skids. We haven’t had it all year. We’ll try to make some changes and see who we are. I’ve been trying to give some guys some time off but it’s time to get a W and worry about that afterwards.”
OF NOTE: Rockers starter Brandon Leibrandt was named the Atlantic League co-pitcher of the month for August along with Zach Mort of Gastonia. Leibrandt, 30, went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA for High Point in August. He won starts against Long Island, at Lexington and at Southern Maryland, allowing two or fewer earned runs in all five starts in August. The left-hander struck out 30 batters in 28 innings while allowing just 19 hits and six walks. . . .Aklinski became the first Rocker to score 100 runs in a season when he crossed the plate in the fifth then made it 101 in the eighth. . .High Point acquired infielder Goris on Friday as the player to be named later from a trade that sent Goris to Charleston last year.
